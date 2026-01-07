Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok set to marry — date finalised, say reports | Cricket News

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok (Image credit: X)

NEW DELHI: Wedding celebrations are set to take centre stage in the Tendulkar household, with reports confirming that Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok have locked in their wedding date. The couple is expected to tie the knot in March, bringing an end to months of speculation around their plans.The development comes after a period of largely private celebrations, with the family choosing to keep details under wraps.

Arjun, who is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has been in the spotlight recently for professional reasons as well, having been traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.Arjun and Saaniya had formalised their relationship last August, when they got engaged in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family members. The engagement marked a significant milestone for the young couple, who have largely stayed away from public attention despite their prominent backgrounds.WHO IS SAANIYA CHANDOK?Saaniya Chandok hails from a well-known business family in Mumbai. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, a leading industrialist and the head of the Graviss Group. The conglomerate has a strong presence in the food and hospitality sector and owns popular ice cream brands such as The Brooklyn Creamery and Baskin Robbins in India.Professionally, Saaniya is actively involved in entrepreneurship. As per records from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, she serves as a Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a Mumbai-based venture focused on pet care services and retail.The Ghai family’s business interests also extend to hospitality, including the management of premium hotel properties such as the InterContinental. Graviss Food Solutions Private Limited reported a revenue of ?624 crore in the FY23–24 financial year, reflecting a robust growth rate of around 20 percent.ARJUN TENDULKAR’S CRICKET CAREERCarving his own identity in cricket, Arjun Tendulkar has steadily built a career as a bowling allrounder in the domestic circuit. He currently represents Goa after beginning his journey with Mumbai.Arjun made his T20 debut for Mumbai during the 2020/21 season against Haryana, having previously featured in age-group cricket and the India Under-19 setup. In the 2022/23 season, he moved to Goa, where he went on to make his First-Class and List A debuts.In red-ball cricket, Arjun has played 22 matches, scoring 620 runs that include one century and two half-centuries. With the ball, he has picked up 48 wickets, highlighted by one five-wicket haul and two four-wicket hauls. In List A cricket, he has appeared in 23 matches for Goa, scoring 155 runs across 15 innings.