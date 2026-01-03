শনিবার, ০৩ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০১:২৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Eh Taan Krni He Hai’: Paramvir Singh Cheema Shares Father’s Proud Response To Border 2 | Bollywood News Ashes 2025: ‘Day by day’- Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement | Cricket News Chef Vikas Khanna Requests Mumbai Airport To ‘Remove’ Terminal Carpet, Calls It ‘Fatal’ For Asthma & Bronchitis Patients | Television News BCCI steps in: KKR asked to release Mustafizur Rahman amid political storm | Cricket News Payal Gaming Visits Siddhivinayak Temple, Starts 2026 With Blessings Amid Viral MMS Controversy | Television News ভারমুক্ত হয়ে বিএনপির চেয়ারম্যান হচ্ছেন তারেক রহমান মেক্সিকোতে ৬.৫ মাত্রার ভূমিকম্প, নিহত ২ ‘Why drop Shubman Gill?’: Yograj Singh lambasts Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel | Cricket News নিবন্ধন আইন সংশোধন, চালু হচ্ছে ই-রেজিস্ট্রেশন – Corporate Sangbad Saumya Tandon’s Co-Star Aasif Sheikh Hails TV Actors’ Effort In Dhurandhar: ‘We’re Much More Committed…’ | Television News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Ashes 2025: ‘Day by day’- Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Ashes 2025: ‘Day by day’- Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement | Cricket News


Steve Smith has moved swiftly to shut down talk of an imminent retirement, insisting he remains fully invested in Test cricket ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting January 4. Australia’s stand-in captain acknowledged that recent years have not quite matched the extraordinary standards he set earlier in his career, but stressed that speculation around his future is premature. Smith’s peak years saw him dominate red-ball cricket, averaging over 70 across multiple seasons between 2014 and 2019. While his numbers since then remain strong — averaging above 50 in 2021, 2022 and 2025 — the absence of sustained, match-defining spells has prompted outside chatter about his longevity. Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Sydney, Smith made it clear that he has no fixed timeline in mind and is focused only on the present.

Why Mohammed Shami needs to return in India colours before World Cup

“I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m doing at the end of this week. I’ve said it for a while. I’m taking it day by day, series by series. We’ll see where things land,” Smith said. “I feel like I’m doing all right at the moment. I’m enjoying it. I’m contributing and having fun. There’s no real end date for me, I suppose. I’m still playing. I’m enjoying it.” Smith also reflected on Australia’s recent success in Test cricket, pointing to the collective strength of the side rather than reliance on individual brilliance. Australia have reached two World Test Championship finals in the last few years, a run Smith believes highlights the depth and balance within the squad. “I think we’ve got a really good team,” he said. “The team we’ve had over the last three or four years, obviously making two World Test Championship finals, different people have stood up at different times. It’s never been one or two people just getting the job done. It’s been shared across.” As one of the senior figures in the dressing room, Smith sees his role evolving beyond just runs. “As an older player now, hopefully I can help some of the players coming through and help teach them the game of Test cricket. I guess that’s my role now,” he added. For now, Smith’s focus remains firmly on the SCG and the task at hand, with retirement a conversation he is in no rush to have.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
BCCI steps in: KKR asked to release Mustafizur Rahman amid political storm | Cricket News

BCCI steps in: KKR asked to release Mustafizur Rahman amid political storm | Cricket News

‘Why drop Shubman Gill?’: Yograj Singh lambasts Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel | Cricket News

‘Why drop Shubman Gill?’: Yograj Singh lambasts Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel | Cricket News

Dispirited women’s team awaits Sjoerd Marijne in new stint | Hockey News

Dispirited women’s team awaits Sjoerd Marijne in new stint | Hockey News

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Shubman Gill in focus, Rishabh Pant faces crucial test

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Shubman Gill in focus, Rishabh Pant faces crucial test

After T20 World Cup snub, Shubman Gill returns to domestic cricket — but you can’t watch him: Here’s why | Cricket News

After T20 World Cup snub, Shubman Gill returns to domestic cricket — but you can’t watch him: Here’s why | Cricket News

Mohammad Kaif urges everyone to ‘play the waiting game’ over Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman involvement in IPL | Cricket News

Mohammad Kaif urges everyone to ‘play the waiting game’ over Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman involvement in IPL | Cricket News

খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News
দেশমাতার রুহের মাগফেরাত কামনায় কোরআন খতম ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত।
দেশমাতার রুহের মাগফেরাত কামনায় কোরআন খতম ও দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত।
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
পর্যটনের অপার সম্ভবনা রাজশাহীর পদ্মার পাড়
সালথা উপজেলা আ.লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক আটক
সালথা উপজেলা আ.লীগের সাধারণ সম্পাদক আটক
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST