Ashes: Australia drop fit Usman Khawaja, recall Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon for Adelaide Test | Cricket News

Usman Khawaja during an Australia nets session. (Getty Images)

Fit-again opener Usman Khawaja was the biggest casualty as Australia named their XI for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide starting Wednesday, opting to back continuity at the top while recalling captain Pat Cummins and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon in a bid to seal the series. The decision to leave out Khawaja, who turns 39 this week, has cast fresh doubt over the future of one of Australia’s most experienced Test batters.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Khawaja had back spasms and failed to open in the first Test victory against England in Perth. He was subsequently ruled out of the second Test in Brisbane as selectors opted for a reshuffled top order. Despite recovering fully, the selectors chose to persist with Travis Head and Jake Weatherald as openers, a pairing that has impressed across Australia’s last three innings. For Khawaja, an 85-Test veteran enduring a lean run of form, the omission is a significant blow.

Franchise boom vs Test cricket: Tom Moody’s honest take

Australia captain Pat Cummins, however, insisted the door is not closed. “Potentially, yes,” Cummins said when asked if Khawaja could return. “We’re picking a side each week based on what we think is best. One of Uzzie’s great strengths is that he’s scored runs at the top and in the middle. If we didn’t think he could come straight in, he wouldn’t be here in the squad.”Cummins himself returns to the XI after missing the first two Tests with a back injury, reclaiming the captaincy from Steve Smith. The fast bowler said he was fully fit and ready to operate without restrictions. “If I played in Brisbane, it would have been limited overs. This week it’s just go and play like any other Test,” he said.Lyon is also back after being left out of the Gabba Test in favour of an all-pace attack. His inclusion means Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser make way, despite both contributing strongly in Australia’s eight-wicket win. Cummins acknowledged the tough calls, describing Neser and Doggett as “unlucky” but stressing the need for balance at Adelaide Oval.Australia’s batting core remains unchanged, with Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Cameron Green forming the middle order. Josh Inglis retains his spot at No.7, underlining the selectors’ faith in his batting ability, while Alex Carey continues as wicketkeeper. Smith, who missed a training session earlier in the week due to illness, was back in the nets on Tuesday and is set to play.With Australia holding the momentum and the urn within reach, the focus is firmly on sealing the series. For Khawaja, though, the immediate spotlight is harsher — a reminder that even experience and past runs offer no guarantees in a settled and winning side.Australia XI: