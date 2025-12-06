Ashes: Australia on the brink of 2-0; Mitchell Starc’s heroics leave England in huge trouble | Cricket News

Australia’s Mitchell Starc appeals successfully for the wicket of England’s Joe Root (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

Australia moved closer to a 2-0 lead in the Ashes series after a commanding display on the third day of the day-night second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. The hosts dominated proceedings, first batting England out of the contest during the day session, then exploiting the conditions under lights to leave the visitors reeling at 134-6 at stumps, still trailing by 43 runs. England, already humbled inside two days in Perth, now find themselves in a familiar struggle, staring down the barrel both in the match and the series.

Australia resumed the day at 378-6, holding a modest 44-run lead. Expectations were that the last four wickets might fall quickly, but a surprising batting hero emerged in Mitchell Starc. The veteran pacer propelled Australia to 511, frustrating England and consuming crucial time during the punishingly hot day session. When England went out to bat, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett gave their side a brisk start, taking them to 45-0 in just six overs. However, as the lights came on, batting conditions became trickier with extra movement off the pitch. Duckett fell first when Scott Boland delivered a ball that kept low and took the base of the bat before crashing into the stumps, leaving England at 48-1. Ollie Pope managed 26 but perished trying to drive, caught by Michael Neser. Crawley followed soon after, falling to the same fate. First-innings centurion Joe Root and Harry Brook tried to steady the innings, but Root edged a Starc delivery to Alex Carey, and Brook’s dismissal came amid a series of confusing events with overturned decisions. Jamie Smith, after narrowly avoiding a pair, was out for four, caught behind off Starc, as England once again collapsed in familiar fashion. Starc, who has already taken 18 wickets in the series, was Australia’s standout performer with both bat and ball. His 77, a record for a number nine at the Gabba, came during a 75-run ninth-wicket partnership with Scott Boland, who scored a career-best 21 not out. The duo’s efforts consumed valuable time and left England facing the challenging new pink ball under lights, further tilting the advantage towards the hosts.