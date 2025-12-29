Ashes: England suffer huge blow as pacer Gus Atkinson ruled out of 5th Test | Cricket News

সোমবার, ২৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:২০ অপরাহ্ন
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৯ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
NEW DELHI: England fast bowler Gus Atkinson was on Monday ruled out of the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia due to a hamstring injury, becoming the third pace bowler from the touring side to be sent home early during the series. The Surrey right-armer had hobbled off early on day two of the fourth Test in Melbourne while clutching his left leg and did not take any further part in the match.“Gus Atkinson has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes tour after scans confirmed he has sustained a left hamstring injury,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said.

No replacement will be added to the squad, which opens the door for either Matthew Potts or Matthew Fisher, both of whom are part of the touring party but are yet to feature in the series.Atkinson is the third England seamer to be sidelined, following injuries to Mark Wood (knee) and Jofra Archer (side strain). As a result, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes are set to carry the pace-bowling workload.England head into the Sydney Test, which begins on Sunday, trailing 3-1 in the five-match series.They suffered back-to-back eight-wicket defeats in Perth and Brisbane, followed by an 82-run loss in Adelaide, before bouncing back with a four-wicket victory in Melbourne.



