Ashes: ‘Looked to the sky’- Alex Carey dedicates emotional Adelaide hundred to late father | Cricket News

Australia’s wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey produced an emotional century as he guided the hosts to a commanding 326 for 8 at the end of the opening day of the third Test against England at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Australia had a shaky start, slipping to 94 for 4 soon after lunch, but Carey and the late addition of Usman Khawaja put together a 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket to steady the innings. Carey finished with 106 off 143 balls, marking his third Test century. After reaching the milestone, the South Australian looked skyward in tribute to his late father, Gordon, who passed away in September following a prolonged battle with cancer.

“You know the reasons why – I’m probably a bit emotional now,” Carey said after the day’s play. “It was obviously a really good feeling to score a hundred on home soil. Family and friends were here… they would have been proud. They love coming to the cricket and watching me play. My kids are here, Eloise and mum and nieces – it would have been a really nice moment for them. “We were in a little bit of a sticky situation there straight after lunch as well. So to form a partnership with Uzzie and, I guess, keep us in the fixture was great. “I would have loved to have scored more runs and been there a bit longer. But to be able to take the helmet off and look up to the heavens, it was a really nice moment.” Steve Smith was ruled out of the match due to a potential vestibular issue, which allowed Khawaja to return to the side after missing the first two Tests with a back spasm. Carey praised Khawaja’s contribution, saying, “I still think he’s got so much to give to this group. We saw him again today, and he played really well.” Despite wickets falling at the other end, Carey remained steadfast, producing his first home Test century and surpassing Steve Smith’s 618 runs to become Australia’s leading Test run-scorer for the year. His tally now ranks sixth globally for the year in the format. The innings was not without controversy. Carey survived an early chance on 72 when he edged the first ball of the 63rd over from Josh Tongue. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and the fielders appealed and celebrated, but the standing umpire, Ahsan Raza, ruled him not out after England reviewed the decision. The snickometer showed a spike two to three frames before the ball passed the bat. Television umpire Chris Gaffaney explained, “There’s a clear gap, no spike. The ball appeared to have gone well under the bat.” Carey reflected on the moment, saying, “I thought there was a bit of a feather or some sort of noise when it passed the bat. It looked a bit funny on the replay, didn’t it, with the noise coming early? If I were given out, I think I would have reviewed it – probably not confidently though. It was a nice sound as it passed the bat. Snicko obviously didn’t line up, did it? That’s just the way cricket goes sometimes. You have a bit of luck, and maybe it went my way today. ”