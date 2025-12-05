Ashes: ‘We’re well and truly in this game’ – Joe Root positive despite Australia’s 44-run lead after Day 2 of Gabba Test | Cricket News

Joe Root of England (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

England captain Joe Root remains confident about his team’s chances in the day-night second Ashes Test, despite Australia gaining a 44-run advantage on day two in Brisbane.Root’s outstanding knock of 138 not out, his first century in Australia, helped England reach 334 in their first innings.Australia responded strongly, reaching 378-6 by the end of play. The hosts benefited from England’s imprecise bowling and missed catching opportunities on a pitch showing signs of wear.“It’s clear we weren’t at our best… but we took those wickets in a cluster, which shows the nature of this game,” Root told TNT Sports, referring to Brydon Carse removing Cameron Green and Steve Smith within four deliveries.“More work to do, but we’re well and truly in this game. It is different fielding to a pink ball, we practise really hard, just one of those days when things didn’t stick to hand. We’ll keep backing ourselves. We need to take four wickets,” he added.“It’s a simple game. Energy and positivity. We know our best cricket can turn a game very quickly. If we are anywhere near our best this game can turn in our favour.”Root celebrated his 40th Test century, marking a significant milestone in his career.“I tried not to approach anything different to the last couple of years,” he said. “Any time you contribute in an Ashes it means a huge amount. The most enjoyable thing was to get into a position to get us in the game.”