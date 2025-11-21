Asia Cup Rising Stars: Why did Vaibhav Suryavanshi not come out to bat in Super Over defeat to Bangladesh? | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi was not called up to bat for India A in the Super Over. India ended up scoring zero runs in it. (Images via X/Screengrabs, Getty)

India A’s Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 semi-final ended in a mix of disbelief and backlash after the side collapsed to a Super Over defeat against Bangladesh A in Doha, with one of the biggest talking points being the decision to leave out Vaibhav Suryavanshi, their most in-form batter, from taking strike. The match, already marred by errors on both sides, only reached a Super Over because of Bangladesh’s own late meltdown. India needed four off the final ball when Harsh Dubey drilled a full delivery to long-on.The throw came in wide, and instead of holding the ball, wicketkeeper Akbar Ali attempted an underarm flick at the stumps and missed. India returned for a third run to tie the game at 194. That relief arrived after two earlier twists in the over, where Ashutosh Sharma launched a six, then being handed four more runs when Jishan dropped a straightforward chance at long-off. Rakibul Hasan still dragged the contest back by bowling Ashutosh, leaving India to scramble into the Super Over through Bangladesh’s last-ball mistake. But then came the decision that fuelled criticism. Despite Suryavanshi’s tournament-topping hitting, he was not sent out for the Super Over. Instead, captain Jitesh Sharma took strike with Ramandeep Singh. Jitesh fell first ball attempting a reverse lap. Ashutosh entered next, and one ball later skied a simple catch. India were bowled out for zero in two deliveries, which regardlessof the competition or format, is a rare occurrence.While the decision to leave out the teenage sensation remains unclear, it has drawn a lot of criticism, especially towards India A skipper Jitesh. Bangladesh needed just one run to close the game, but even that proved to be dramatic. Yasir Ali went for a big shot and was caught at long-on, giving India a glimmer. The next delivery however, took away all hope, as Suyash Sharma sent down a wide that sealed Bangladesh’s place in the final.While the errors from both sides make for big talking points, the decision to not send in Suryavanshi for the Super Over proved to be the most catastrophic. The way the skipper’s decision to open backfired only made things worse.

With the result, India have been eliminated from the competition, and the winners of the Pakistan A vs Sri Lanka A will take on Bangladesh in the final on Sunday, November 23 in Doha.