দর্শনা কেরু অ্যান্ড কোম্পানির ২০২৫/২০২৬ ৮৮তম আখ মাড়াই মৌসুম উদ্বোধন কসবায় খালেদা জিয়ার রোগমুক্তি কামনায় দোয়া মাহফিল রাশিয়া থেকে যুক্তরাষ্ট্র তেল কিনতে পারলে, ভারত কেন পারবে না—প্রশ্ন পুতিনের ঢাবি ব্যবসায় ইউনিটের ভর্তি পরীক্ষা আগামীকাল
Asian Games gold medallist gets 16-month ban for failing dope test

Asian Games gold medallist gets 16-month ban for failing dope test | More sports News


Seema Punia of Team India (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Former Asian Games gold medallist Seema Punia has received a 16-month doping ban from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), effective from November 10. The 42-year-old discus thrower’s latest violation adds to her history of two previous doping infractions.NADA has not disclosed the specific substance that triggered the positive test result. This suspension marks her third doping violation, including one from her junior career.Punia’s most recent competition appearance was at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, where she secured a bronze medal. Her career highlights include four Commonwealth Games medals, with three silvers among them.She achieved her sole Asian Games gold medal at the 2014 Incheon Games. Her early career success included a bronze medal at the 2002 Junior World Championships.The anti-doping agency also announced suspensions for several other athletes. Distance runner Pooja Yadav and middle-distance runner Nikesh Dhanraj Rathod each received four-year bans.Shot putter Manjeet Kumar faces a six-year suspension. Additionally, marathon runner Kuldeep Singh and steeplechaser Chavi Yadav have been handed four-year bans for failing dope tests.





খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
