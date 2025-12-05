Asian Games gold medallist gets 16-month ban for failing dope test | More sports News

Seema Punia of Team India (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Former Asian Games gold medallist Seema Punia has received a 16-month doping ban from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), effective from November 10. The 42-year-old discus thrower’s latest violation adds to her history of two previous doping infractions.NADA has not disclosed the specific substance that triggered the positive test result. This suspension marks her third doping violation, including one from her junior career.Punia’s most recent competition appearance was at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, where she secured a bronze medal. Her career highlights include four Commonwealth Games medals, with three silvers among them.She achieved her sole Asian Games gold medal at the 2014 Incheon Games. Her early career success included a bronze medal at the 2002 Junior World Championships.The anti-doping agency also announced suspensions for several other athletes. Distance runner Pooja Yadav and middle-distance runner Nikesh Dhanraj Rathod each received four-year bans.Shot putter Manjeet Kumar faces a six-year suspension. Additionally, marathon runner Kuldeep Singh and steeplechaser Chavi Yadav have been handed four-year bans for failing dope tests.