বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৭ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২রা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

At Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Stop, Wrong National Anthem Gives Ammo to BJP

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৭, ২০২২ ১০:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2022 11 13t022509.621


Rahul Gandhi’s ambitious ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is in the news once again, but this time for all the wrong reasons. A viral video of a wrong song being played instead of the National Anthem for a few minutes during a stop in Maharashtra on Wednesday has triggered a row, with the BJP slamming the Congress for the blunder.

Sharing a video of the incident, Maharashtra BJP leader Nitesh Rane tweeted: “Papu ka comedy circus.” Tamil Nadu BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy too shared the same video and wrote, “Rahul Gandhi, what is this?”

The live telecast of the Yatra confirmed that the incident took place in Maharashtra’s Washim district as Gandhi ended his speech. There was an announcement for the National Anthem, which Rahul Gandhi too repeated on the microphone. As the leaders on the stage took their place, music played for a few seconds before Gandhi gestured to the leaders and the music was stopped. Later, Jana Gana Mana was played.

The incident also invited criticism from several social media users who expressed disbelief at the leaders taking a long time to understand the gaffe. The Congress has not reacted to the row so far.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, entered Maharashtra on November 7 in Nanded district. Besides Nanded, it has so far covered Hingoli and Washim districts of the state.

The foot march will cover Akola and Buldhana districts of Maharashtra before proceeding to Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

The Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena leaders, allies of the Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have participated in the yatra in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, Gandhi targeted the Centre and the BJP, claiming their policies have destroyed the Indian economy and broken the back of farmers.

He said small and medium business enterprises, and not big industrial houses, generate large-scale employment, but they were at the receiving end of the Centre’s 2016 note-ban exercise and the way Goods and Services Tax (GST) was implemented in 2017.

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Rajakar Bari 1
সাকা’র বাড়ির ফটকে লেখা হলো ‘রাজাকার বাড়ি’
বাংলাদেশ
1668666500 photo
Meltwater Champions Tour Finals: Praggnanandhaa secures first win; another loss for Erigaisi | Chess News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 10 17
শীতের সকালে উঠতে দেরি? চিন্তা নেই! নামমাত্র সময়েই বানিয়ে ফেলা যায় ডিমের এই সব সুস্বাদু ব্রেকফাস্টের রেসিপি!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
asdjhasd
Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty And Varun Sharma Are Smiles As They Wrap Shoot For Cirkus; See Pic
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
tata neu

Tata Neu Launches Today, All You Need To Know About The App

 wm ctg drobbomullo

‘মন্ত্রী-নেতাদের দুর্নীতির জন্য দেশ আজ দুর্ভিক্ষের কবলে’

 Jhenidah chield death Photo 25 09 21

ঝিনাইদহে সাপের কামড়ে কন্যা শিশুর মৃত্যু

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 19

করোনায় দ্বিতীয় সর্বোচ্চ ২৬১ জনের প্রানহানি

 received 329504462380583

শোষণের বিরুদ্ধে শহীদ আসাদ মুক্তির প্রেরণা: বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 wm Biplobi Workers Party at EC Dialogue 18 07 2022

তফসিল ঘোষণার পর সংসদ ভেঙে দেওয়ার দাবি বিপ্লবী ওয়ার্কার্স পার্টির

 tayeb 20220228233822.webp

মা-বাবার অনুরোধ উপেক্ষা করে যুদ্ধে প্রবাসী বাংলাদেশির ছেলে

 at

ATM থেকে টাকা তোলার সময় সবুজ লাইটের দিকে খেয়াল রাখেন তো? না হলে কিন্তু বড় বিপদ…

 received 792421981943854

উত্তরা ও চকবাজারের ঘটনায় দায়ীদের শাস্তির দাবী বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ’র

 bd pic

দ.আফ্রিকায় প্রকাশ্যে ২ নোয়াখালী প্রবাসীকে গুলি করে হত্যা