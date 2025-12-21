রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:০২ পূর্বাহ্ন
AUS vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5: Australia win by 82 runs to retain the Ashes

  রবিবার, ২১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
AUS vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5: The Ashes contest in Adelaide moved towards a gripping climax at lunch on the final day of the third Test, with the equation finely poised. Australia stood just three wickets away from retaining the Ashes, while England needed 126 runs to keep the five-match series alive. What once appeared an impossible pursuit had slowly turned into a tense standoff.

Australia began Day 5 needing four wickets, with England resuming on 207 for six, still 228 runs short of the daunting victory target of 435. A world record chase seemed out of reach, but England responded with resilience and patience during a stop-start morning session that tested both sides.

Will Jacks anchored England’s resistance, negotiating difficult conditions and long spells of pressure. He showed grit after rolling his ankle early in the day when his foot landed in a rut on the pitch. Despite hobbling through for a single and clearly struggling with movement, Jacks continued, remaining unbeaten on 38 from 120 deliveries at lunch. He was joined by Brydon Carse, who offered support with an unbeaten 13 as England reached 309 for seven.

Jamie Smith played a vital role in keeping England’s hopes alive. Batting with controlled aggression, he scored 60 from 83 balls and featured in a seventh-wicket partnership of 91 runs with Jacks. Smith struck boundaries off both Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, including four in succession, before losing patience and lofting Starc to Cummins at wide mid-on. His dismissal reduced England to seven wickets down, but not before the target was cut significantly.

Rain added further disruption, forcing players off the field when England were 241 for six. The match later resumed, with the session extended by half an hour to compensate for lost time.

Australia also suffered a setback when Nathan Lyon was ruled out of the remainder of the match with a right hamstring injury. The veteran spinner was injured while diving in the outfield, a day after his three-wicket burst had swung momentum Australia’s way.

With two sessions remaining, the atmosphere was electric. England supporters filled the ground with chants and songs, while Australia pressed relentlessly, knowing that only three more wickets stood between them and the Ashes.



