Australia 511/10 in 117.3 Overs | AUS vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Ashes Test Day 4: Ben Stokes, Will Jacks hold on after Aussie onslaught

AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test Live Score: Mitchell Starc continued his extraordinary Ashes campaign with a dominant all-round display, leaving Australia firmly in control of the second Test in Brisbane. At stumps on Day 3, England were reeling at 134/6 in their second innings, still 43 runs short of making Australia bat again. Captain Ben Stokes and all-rounder Will Jacks were both unbeaten on 4 when play ended under lights at the Gabba on Saturday.

Starc has now been central to the narrative of the series. After being voted Player of the Match in Australia’s eight-wicket victory in the opener at Perth — where he collected a 10-wicket haul — the left-arm quick has placed himself in contention for another award. Across the first two days, he dismantled England with six wickets in their first innings of 334 before producing a brutal 77, the highest score of Australia’s reply of 511.

His influence didn’t stop there. Under the pink ball on Saturday night, with swing on offer and England under pressure, Starc removed No.1-ranked Joe Root for 15 to put the visitors on the back foot. He struck again in his next over, dismissing Jamie Smith to leave England six down and still in serious deficit. His tally now stands at 18 wickets in the series.

Earlier, Australia’s batters had piled on the frustration for England, achieving a rare Test milestone: all eleven players reached double figures. Five of them — Jake Weatherald (72), Marnus Labuschagne (65), stand-in captain Steve Smith (61), Alex Carey (63) and Starc — went on to score fifties, while the lower order added crucial runs. Starc’s 75-run partnership with No.10 Scott Boland set a new ninth-wicket record at the Gabba.

England’s bowling card reflected a long, punishing day. Brydon Carse finished with 4-152, skipper Ben Stokes collected 3-113, and Gus Atkinson bowled 28 overs for figures of 1-114. Jofra Archer claimed one wicket while Jacks, the only spinner in the match, removed the final Australian batter and finished with 1-34.

England had begun their second innings positively before losing both openers. Scott Boland struck twice, while Michael Neser chipped in with sharp return catches to dismiss Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley.

Australia now need just four wickets on Sunday to claim a 2-0 lead in the five-match series — and unless England produce something remarkable, that outcome appears a formality.