Australia chase down target before 10 overs, beat Oman by nine wickets in final T20 World Cup group-stage match | Cricket News

Australia celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Australia ended their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign with a big win over Oman, but the victory came too late to change their fate. They were already out of the tournament after losing to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, so this match was only about pride.Australia bowled first and dominated Oman. Adam Zampa was the star with the ball and took four wickets, while Xavier Bartlett and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets each.

Oman struggled to score and were bowled out for just 104 runs in 16.2 overs. Wasim Ali was the top scorer for Oman with 32 runs, but the rest of the team failed to build partnerships.After that, Australia chased the target very quickly. Captain Mitchell Marsh played an aggressive innings and scored 64 runs without getting out, and Travis Head added 32 runs. They hit many boundaries and sixes and made the chase look easy. Australia finished the match in just 9.4 overs, which is one of the fastest chases in the tournament for a target above 100 runs.Marsh and Head shared a strong 93-run partnership and attacked the Oman bowlers from the start. Their hitting helped Australia win by nine wickets in dominant fashion.Even though the win was impressive, it could not hide how poor Australia’s campaign had been.Their early exit shocked fans and experts, and many people are now calling for a major review of the team’s performance and future plans.In the match, Oman had some early moments, but they kept losing wickets. Australia’s bowlers kept the pressure on, and Oman could not recover. Australia finally played like a strong team, but the performance came when it no longer mattered in the tournament.