শ্রীমঙ্গলে যথাযোগ্য মর্যাদায় মহান শহীদ দিবস পালিত Aditya Dhar And Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Trailer To Drop On March 5 Ahead Of Big Eid Release? | Bollywood News Australia chase down target before 10 overs, beat Oman by nine wickets in final T20 World Cup group-stage match | Cricket News আব্বু আমার দেখা সবচেয়ে পরিশ্রমী মানুষ: জাইমা রহমান মৌলভীবাজারে ৬০৩ টি বিদ্যালয়ে নেই"শহিদ মিনার" বকেয়া বেতন-ভাতার দাবিতে চা শ্রমিকদের ওপর মামলার নির্দেশনা স্থগিত নাগরপুরে শ্যালকের লাঠির আঘাতে ভগ্নিপতি নিহত; থানায় মামলা দায়ের দৌলতপুরে সরকারী জমিতে স্থাপনা নির্মানের চেষ্টা, এলাকাবাসির বাধা হাকালুকি হাওরে পুরোনো পরিবেশে ফিরে নিতে চায় দৌলতপুরে উপজেলা প্রশাসনের উদ্যোগে বাজার মনিটরিং
খেলাধুলা

Australia chase down target before 10 overs, beat Oman by nine wickets in final T20 World Cup group-stage match | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ২০ ফেব্রুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Australia chase down target before 10 overs, beat Oman by nine wickets in final T20 World Cup group-stage match | Cricket News


Australia celebrate after winning the T20 World Cup cricket match (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Australia ended their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign with a big win over Oman, but the victory came too late to change their fate. They were already out of the tournament after losing to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, so this match was only about pride.Australia bowled first and dominated Oman. Adam Zampa was the star with the ball and took four wickets, while Xavier Bartlett and Glenn Maxwell took two wickets each.

Why Pakistan don’t trust Babar Azam any more | T20 World Cup 2026

Oman struggled to score and were bowled out for just 104 runs in 16.2 overs. Wasim Ali was the top scorer for Oman with 32 runs, but the rest of the team failed to build partnerships.After that, Australia chased the target very quickly. Captain Mitchell Marsh played an aggressive innings and scored 64 runs without getting out, and Travis Head added 32 runs. They hit many boundaries and sixes and made the chase look easy. Australia finished the match in just 9.4 overs, which is one of the fastest chases in the tournament for a target above 100 runs.Marsh and Head shared a strong 93-run partnership and attacked the Oman bowlers from the start. Their hitting helped Australia win by nine wickets in dominant fashion.Even though the win was impressive, it could not hide how poor Australia’s campaign had been.Their early exit shocked fans and experts, and many people are now calling for a major review of the team’s performance and future plans.In the match, Oman had some early moments, but they kept losing wickets. Australia’s bowlers kept the pressure on, and Oman could not recover. Australia finally played like a strong team, but the performance came when it no longer mattered in the tournament.



