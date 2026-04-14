IPL 2026 | ‘It’s tough … we’ll have to make changes’: Ajnkya Rahane’s dressing room warning as KKR hit rock bottom | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The dejection on Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane’s face was clearly evident as his side slumped to another defeat, going down by 32 runs to Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. After the loss, Rahane shook hands with players, congratulated the CSK camp, and then headed straight to speak with broadcasters.KKR have endured a tough season so far and are currently languishing at the bottom of the standings.In five matches, they are yet to register a win, with four losses and one no result. With just one point and a net run rate of -1.383, KKR have significant ground to cover in the coming games.“I think it’s tough at the moment. Yes, we’re not winning matches, it’s tough. What is important for all of us as a group to stay positive, keep our head up, keep our chin up, just focus on the moment,” Rahane said after the match.“Yes, we’ll have to sit in the dressing room, think about the combinations. We’ll have to make any changes. Sometimes you back the players, the results are going your way, then it’s okay. But if the results are not going your way, then you’ll have to think about the combination. But apart from that, I thought it’s all about being positive and keep our heads up,” he added.After posting 192/5, CSK restricted KKR to 160/7, with Noor Ahmad returning impressive figures of 4-0-21-3.Rovman Powell (31 not out) and Ramandeep Singh (35) showed resistance with a 63-run stand, but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat.“No real momentum with the bat. Absolutely. I thought with the ball, we retreated really good. 190 on this wicket was really good, especially the powerplay what they got, 70 odd runs. After that, pulling back to 190 was an amazing job from our bowling unit. I thought initially with our batting, we just got 36 or 37 runs in the powerplay. I thought that was really important. Middle phase, to hitting spinners was slightly challenging, but apart from that, wicket was really good. We needed one batter to bat until deep and then take it in the end,” Rahane said.For KKR, Kartik Tyagi picked up 2/35, while Sunil Narine returned figures of 4-0-21-1.“(On Tyagi) I think all credit goes to him. I mean, he’s working really hard in the nets. He’s been bowling really good and a great talent. The pace which he’s bowling at the moment has been amazing. So I’m really happy for him. Game by game, he’s improving his skills. (on their spinners) Yeah, all three spinners. I mean, if you see from CSK spinners also, they bowled really well. It was not easy for batters to hit big sixes unless you bowled really full. It was easy. Otherwise, putting it back and then going across wasn’t an easy option for the batters. So I thought from both the sides, spinners bowled really well. We just have to, as I said, keep that head up and just be positive and have that self-belief,” he added.KKR will next face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 17.