IPL 2026: Praful Hinge, Ishan Kishan star as Sunrisers hand Rajasthan Royals heavy defeat in Hyderabad | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated Rajasthan Royals in a one-sided IPL clash, winning by 57 runs after debutant pacer Praful Hinge produced a sensational spell that completely shattered RR’s top order. SRH first posted a huge total and then bowled RR out comfortably, sealing a strong comeback after earlier losses.

Watch Krunal Pandya on RCB’s performance and key turning points

Hinge’s record-breaking first over

The match turned on its head in the very first over when Praful Hinge made history by taking three wickets in a single over—the first time this has ever happened in IPL. He removed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a golden duck, then dismissed Dhruv Jurel and Lhuan-dre Pretorius in quick succession, leaving Rajasthan Royals stunned at the start.RR never recovered despite a fighting 118-run stand between Donovan Ferreira (69) and Ravindra Jadeja (45), which only delayed the inevitable. Hinge finished with 4/34, while fellow debutant Sakib Hussain also impressed with 4/24. Together, they ripped through the batting lineup and bowled RR out for 159 in 19 overs.

Kishan leads SRH’s batting charge

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad set the tone with a powerful batting display, reaching 216/6. Skipper Ishan Kishan starred with a brilliant 91 off 44 balls, hitting boundaries freely and dominating the attack. He was well supported by Heinrich Klaasen (40), while Travis Head fell cheaply after a slow start.Late fireworks came from Nitish Reddy (28*) and Salil Arora (24*) to push SRH beyond 210. RR’s bowlers, including Jofra Archer and Riyan Parag, tried to pull things back, but Kishan’s assault ensured a massive total that set up the victory.In the end, SRH’s strong batting and Hinge’s dream debut combined to deliver a commanding all-round performance.