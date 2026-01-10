‘Balance toh khatam nahi ho gaya?’: Wasim Akram pokes fun at PSL franchises | WATCH | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Wasim Akram stole the show during the Pakistan Super League’s franchise auction on Thursday, turning the high-stakes bidding war into a moment of levity with his trademark wit.As the PSL officially added two new teams ahead of the 2026 season, Akram — who conducted the auction — kept the atmosphere light even as millions were at stake. At one point, spotting a hesitant bidder, the Pakistan great quipped: “Balance toh khatam nahi ho gaya?”, drawing laughter from those present. Several journalists and social media users later identified the potential bidder as representatives of Jazz, Pakistan’s leading telecom service provider, who ultimately did not place a bid.The auction concluded with two successful bids, expanding the PSL to eight teams. OZ Developers, a real estate consortium, secured the Sialkot franchise for Rs 1.85 billion ($6.55 million/INR 58.38 crore), while US-based FKS Group won the Hyderabad team for Rs 1.75 billion ($6.2 million/INR 55.57 crore). Overall, the two franchises fetched $12.75 million (approximately INR 114 crore).The new teams will join the league when the next season begins on March 26.Multan Sultans, meanwhile, will be operated by the Pakistan Cricket Board for the upcoming season before being put up for sale after the PSL concludes in April. Former owner Ali Tareen, who had public differences with the PSL management, was eligible to bid but pulled out at the last moment from a pool of 10 approved bidders.Akram’s presence at the auction came amid recent debate sparked by his comments on league durations. Speaking at a PSL promotional event, the former fast bowler praised the league’s shorter window and took a swipe at longer tournaments.“The best thing about the league is that it is played for only about 34-35 days, maybe a little more next year. It’s not like three months, like the other league. Bacchey bade ho jate hain, woh league khatam hi nahi hoti. Foreign players, when they come to Pakistan, prefer to be here for 35-40 days. More than that – two-and-a-half to three months – is a bit too long for everyone. Even I get bored,” Akram said.He also cited Australia’s Big Bash League as an example of why shorter leagues work better.“Prime example is the BBL. They started off with two-and-a-half months. They realised after four or five years it wasn’t working. Now their duration is about 40 days. That’s it. That’s the beauty of the PSL. Of course, the talent. Everybody overseas, when I talk to them, they talk about bowling in the IPL and other leagues. They say the PSL, as far as talent is concerned, is definitely No. 1 because we have quality, not quantity,” he added.Akram’s comments triggered mixed reactions online, with many fans criticising the comparison — particularly given his long association with the Indian Premier League as both a coach and commentator.