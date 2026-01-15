Bangladesh cricket in turmoil: ‘Embarrassing and deeply disappointing’- Star player slams BCB | Cricket News

Bangladesh Mehidy Hasan Miraz (ANI)

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has responded strongly to recent comments from within the Bangladesh Cricket Board, saying they have left the dressing room “deeply disappointed” and have fueled a misleading narrative about how players are compensated. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Miraz addressed remarks by BCB director and finance committee chair M Nazmul Islam, who had called Tamim Iqbal an “Indian agent” and suggested that players would face financial consequences if Bangladesh did not participate in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India. Miraz was clear in his criticism. “We always say the board is our guardian. When comments like these come from them, it is deeply disappointing for us,” he said.

India vs New Zealand: ‘Ravindra Jadeja needs to look at his form or…’

Miraz also pushed back against recurring claims that cricketers “live off taxpayers’ money.” “That’s not how it works at all,” he said. “The money the board has today is the result of every match played wearing the Bangladesh jersey. It’s earned through the hard work of players. Everyone has a rightful share in it.” He stressed that the issue extends beyond one comment, touching on both respect and the financial mechanics of the sport. “We play ICC tournaments and that’s why we are earning money. If cricket doesn’t happen, sponsors won’t come. ICC revenue won’t come either. The board stands where it does today because players go out and play,” Miraz explained. The controversy has escalated into the players’ association arena, with the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) calling for Nazmul’s resignation and warning of a boycott if tensions continue. Miraz highlighted the broader impact of such remarks. “This isn’t just a personal issue. It’s embarrassing for the entire sports arena. I don’t know whether those comments were made knowingly or unknowingly, but from someone in that position, such remarks are simply unacceptable,” he said. Acknowledging that criticism comes with professional sport, he added, “If we don’t perform, we will be criticised. There isn’t a single cricketer who hasn’t faced criticism after poor performance.” He concluded by clarifying the financial reality for players. “No, we earn our money by playing cricket,” he stated plainly, defending the integrity and professionalism of Bangladesh’s cricketers.