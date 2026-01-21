Bangladesh face T20 World Cup exit: ICC rejects venue shift request; moves towards replacement | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In a decision that could have long-term consequences for cricket in Asia and beyond, the ICC on Wednesday voted to reject the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) request to shift their T20 World Cup matches from India.“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will proceed as scheduled, with Bangladesh’s matches to be played in India,” the global body said in a release.“The decision was taken after considering all security assessments conducted, including independent reviews, all of which indicated there was no threat to Bangladesh players, media persons, officials and fans at any of the tournament venues in India,” the ICC release added.In a strongly worded statement, the ICC said that change in venue for Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches “would jeopardise the sanctity of future ICC events.”“The ICC Board noted that it was not feasible to make changes so close to the tournament and that altering the schedule under the circumstances, in the absence of any credible security threat, could set a precedent that would jeopardise the sanctity of future ICC events and undermine its neutrality as a global governing body,” ICC said.While it was not mentioned in the ICC statement, but ESPNcrinifo reported that ICC has asked the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to convey to the Bangladesh government that failure to travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup will result in Bangladesh being replaced at the tournament. The position was formalised after a vote at the ICC Board meeting, where a majority backed the option of bringing in a replacement team.The BCB has been given one more day to inform the ICC of its final stance on playing matches in India.If Bangladesh doesn’t change its stance, they are unlikely to, then Scotland are expected to replace them in Group C. Scotland did not qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup through the European Qualifiers, finishing behind the Netherlands, Italy and Jersey, but are next in line based on rankings.The ICC’s decision follows weeks of discussions between the ICC and the BCB that failed to resolve a standoff triggered by the removal of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the 2026 Indian Premier League on BCCI instructions citing unspecified “developments all around”.The standoff began after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was removed from the 2026 Indian Premier League following instructions from the BCCI, citing unspecified “developments all around”. In response, Bangladesh banned the broadcast of the IPL in the country and informed the ICC that it would not send its team to India for the World Cup.The BCB has cited “security concerns” and refused to play its group matches scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai. It has instead pushed for its games to be moved to co-host Sri Lanka or for a group reshuffle that would allow the team to be based entirely outside India.With the tournament schedule already finalised, the ICC has been reluctant to alter venues. Sri Lanka is set to host select matches, including the India–Pakistan fixture, under an existing ICC arrangement in place until 2027.

