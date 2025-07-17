Bat in the air, foot in the air: Harleen Deol run out in unbelievable fashion; India win by 4 wickets | Cricket News

Harleen Deol’s run out on Wednesday (Screengrab)

Cricket often comes down to the finest of margins, and during India’s successful run chase against England on Wednesday, fans witnessed one of the strangest run outs in recent memory. India’s No. 3 batter Harleen Deol was well set on 27 when she attempted what seemed like a comfortable single. But in a moment that stunned even the commentators, she was run out in the most bizarre fashion. England’s Davidson Richards fired in a throw from the deep that hit the stumps with unbelievable accuracy. Replays showed Harleen’s bat had clearly crossed the crease—but it was in the air when the ball struck the stumps. Even her foot, which might have saved her, was airborne at that exact moment. Despite having done everything right in terms of timing, she was given out. The run out left Harleen and Indian supporters in disbelief, and it became one of those rare dismissals that fans will remember for its sheer unluckiness. Despite the bizarre dismissal, India stayed focused and went on to win the match and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Deepti Sharma’s unbeaten 62 and a strong bowling display from Sneh Rana (2/31) and Kranti Goud (2/55) helped India chase down England’s target of 259 with four wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare in Southampton.

Poll What do you think about the overall performance of the Indian team in this match?

The strange dismissal of Harleen might have been a talking point, but it didn’t stop India from taking the upper hand in the series.