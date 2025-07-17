Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৭ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ২রা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Bat in the air, foot in the air: Harleen Deol run out in unbelievable fashion; India win by 4 wickets | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৭, ২০২৫ ৯:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Bat in the air, foot in the air: Harleen Deol run out in unbelievable fashion; India win by 4 wickets | Cricket News


Advertise here
Harleen Deol’s run out on Wednesday (Screengrab)

Cricket often comes down to the finest of margins, and during India’s successful run chase against England on Wednesday, fans witnessed one of the strangest run outs in recent memory. India’s No. 3 batter Harleen Deol was well set on 27 when she attempted what seemed like a comfortable single. But in a moment that stunned even the commentators, she was run out in the most bizarre fashion. England’s Davidson Richards fired in a throw from the deep that hit the stumps with unbelievable accuracy. Replays showed Harleen’s bat had clearly crossed the crease—but it was in the air when the ball struck the stumps. Even her foot, which might have saved her, was airborne at that exact moment. Despite having done everything right in terms of timing, she was given out. The run out left Harleen and Indian supporters in disbelief, and it became one of those rare dismissals that fans will remember for its sheer unluckiness. Despite the bizarre dismissal, India stayed focused and went on to win the match and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Deepti Sharma’s unbeaten 62 and a strong bowling display from Sneh Rana (2/31) and Kranti Goud (2/55) helped India chase down England’s target of 259 with four wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare in Southampton.

Poll

What do you think about the overall performance of the Indian team in this match?

The strange dismissal of Harleen might have been a talking point, but it didn’t stop India from taking the upper hand in the series.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

বজ্রবিদ্যুৎ বৃষ্টি-ঝড়! দক্ষিণবঙ্গের ৫ জেলায় ঝড়-জল-ভোগান্তি, কী হবে উত্তরে? জানুন আবহাওয়ার
বজ্রবিদ্যুৎ বৃষ্টি-ঝড়! দক্ষিণবঙ্গের ৫ জেলায় ঝড়-জল-ভোগান্তি, কী হবে উত্তরে? জানুন আবহাওয়ার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Mamata Banerjee: Mamata Banerjee: চশমায় জমে বিন্দু বিন্দু জল,বৃষ্টি মাথায় নিয়ে মিছিলে মমতা, প্রিয় নেত্রীকে দেখতে গলি থেকে রাজপথে উপচে পড়া ভিড়| Mamata Banerjee: cm mamata banerjee rally on 16 july 2025
Mamata Banerjee: Mamata Banerjee: চশমায় জমে বিন্দু বিন্দু জল,বৃষ্টি মাথায় নিয়ে মিছিলে মমতা, প্রিয় নেত্রীকে দেখতে গলি থেকে রাজপথে উপচে পড়া ভিড়| Mamata Banerjee: cm mamata banerjee rally on 16 july 2025
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Bat in the air, foot in the air: Harleen Deol run out in unbelievable fashion; India win by 4 wickets | Cricket News
Bat in the air, foot in the air: Harleen Deol run out in unbelievable fashion; India win by 4 wickets | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
সুরা পান তো করেই থাকেন, কিন্তু সিঙ্গেল মল্ট, হুইস্কি এবং স্কচের পার্থক্যটা জানা আছে কি?
সুরা পান তো করেই থাকেন, কিন্তু সিঙ্গেল মল্ট, হুইস্কি এবং স্কচের পার্থক্যটা জানা আছে কি?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Police lathi-charge East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan fans seeking justice for RG Kar victim in Kolkata | Football News

Police lathi-charge East Bengal, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan fans seeking justice for RG Kar victim in Kolkata | Football News

 Ben Stokes’ leadership battle with Jasprit Bumrah is fascinating sidelight to entertaining game: Ian Chappell | Cricket News

Ben Stokes’ leadership battle with Jasprit Bumrah is fascinating sidelight to entertaining game: Ian Chappell | Cricket News

 ডিএমপির অফিস আদেশ স্থগিত, আসামি গ্রেপ্তারে লাগবে না অনুমতি – Corporate Sangbad

ডিএমপির অফিস আদেশ স্থগিত, আসামি গ্রেপ্তারে লাগবে না অনুমতি – Corporate Sangbad

 দেশে আনা হয়েছে টিপু হত্যার পরিকল্পনাকারী মুসাকে – Corporate Sangbad

দেশে আনা হয়েছে টিপু হত্যার পরিকল্পনাকারী মুসাকে – Corporate Sangbad

 Elon Musk: ভারতের ভোটে ২১ মিলিয়ন মার্কিন ডলার খরচ আমেরিকার! কে পায় সেই টাকা? তথ্য সামনে আসতেই শোরগোল

Elon Musk: ভারতের ভোটে ২১ মিলিয়ন মার্কিন ডলার খরচ আমেরিকার! কে পায় সেই টাকা? তথ্য সামনে আসতেই শোরগোল

 Next target is to breach top 100 in FIFA ranking: AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey | Football News

Next target is to breach top 100 in FIFA ranking: AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey | Football News

 Here’s What You Need to Know About Important Aspects of Heart Failure

Here’s What You Need to Know About Important Aspects of Heart Failure

 So SEXY! Disha Patani Raises Heat as She Gets Drenched In See-through Shirt and Pink Bra; Watch

So SEXY! Disha Patani Raises Heat as She Gets Drenched In See-through Shirt and Pink Bra; Watch

 গুচ্ছ ভর্তি পরীক্ষা শুরু ৮ মার্চ

গুচ্ছ ভর্তি পরীক্ষা শুরু ৮ মার্চ

 সেক্স নিয়ে নাতনির সঙ্গে আড্ডা দিয়ে ভাইরাল বৃদ্ধা

সেক্স নিয়ে নাতনির সঙ্গে আড্ডা দিয়ে ভাইরাল বৃদ্ধা
Advertise here