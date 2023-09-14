বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৪ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩০শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Be Alert…’: PM Modi Warns People Against Opposition in Sanatana Dharma Row

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৪, ২০২৩ ১:৩৩ অপরাহ্ণ
sanatana dharma pm modi mp bina speech udhayanidhi stalin


PM Modi is in Madhya Pradesh today to inaugurate a couple of developmental projects. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi is in Madhya Pradesh today to inaugurate a couple of developmental projects. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi’s statement was a dig at Opposition amid the row over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial remark on ‘Sanatana Dharma’

Giving his take on the Sanatana Dharma row in which Udhayanidhi Stalin of the DMK is under fire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday that the people of this “INDIA alliance want to erase that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ which gave inspiration to Swami Vivekananda and Lokmanya Tilak”

PM Modi was speaking in poll-bound MP’s Bina where he inaugurated mega developmental projects.

Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was speaking last week at a Sanatanam (‘Sanatana Dharma’) Abolition Conclave organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum where he said that ‘Sanatana’ is against equality and social justice.

He likened ‘Sanatana Dharma’ to the coronavirus, malaria and dengue. and said such things should not be opposed but eliminated. ‘Sanatana’ divided people on the basis of caste, he said.

Top Quotes From PM Modi’s MP Speech

— On opposition bloc INDIA, PM Modi says, “This INDI alliance doesn’t have a leader…they have also decided on a hidden agenda to attack India’s culture.

— The INDI alliance has come with a resolution to end ‘Sanatan’ culture

-The credit for the success of the G20 summit goes to 140 crore Indians.

-This is the evidence of the collective power of our country. The G20 delegates were impressed with the diversity and heritage of our country.

Abhro Banerjee

Covering day-to-day national and international news without the noise around it for the last nine years. Associated with News18.com as a Chief Sub EdiRead More



Source link

