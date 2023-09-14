‘Be Alert…’: PM Modi Warns People Against Opposition in Sanatana Dharma Row

Giving his take on the Sanatana Dharma row in which Udhayanidhi Stalin of the DMK is under fire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday that the people of this “INDIA alliance want to erase that ‘Sanatana Dharma’ which gave inspiration to Swami Vivekananda and Lokmanya Tilak”

PM Modi was speaking in poll-bound MP’s Bina where he inaugurated mega developmental projects.

Udhayanidhi, who is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was speaking last week at a Sanatanam (‘Sanatana Dharma’) Abolition Conclave organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum where he said that ‘Sanatana’ is against equality and social justice.

He likened ‘Sanatana Dharma’ to the coronavirus, malaria and dengue. and said such things should not be opposed but eliminated. ‘Sanatana’ divided people on the basis of caste, he said.

Top Quotes From PM Modi’s MP Speech

— On opposition bloc INDIA, PM Modi says, “This INDI alliance doesn’t have a leader…they have also decided on a hidden agenda to attack India’s culture.

— The INDI alliance has come with a resolution to end ‘Sanatan’ culture

-The credit for the success of the G20 summit goes to 140 crore Indians.

-This is the evidence of the collective power of our country. The G20 delegates were impressed with the diversity and heritage of our country.