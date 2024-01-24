Beacon to Backward Classes, ‘Jan Nayak’ Karpoori Thakur to Be Awarded Bharat Ratna

Former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna posthumously, President Draupadi Murmu announced on January 23, a day before the 100th birth anniversary of the socialist icon.

Born in the Nai Samaj in Pitonjhiya village of Samastipur, Karpoori Thakur (24 January 1924 – 17 February 1988) was popularly known as Jan Nayak (people’s leader).

“I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on social media site X. “His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India’s socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society.”

“In a significant recognition of a remarkable leader, the Government of India is honoured to announce that it is bestowing its highest civilian awards on the late Shri Karpoori Thakur ji, a stalwart of social justice and an inspiring figure in Indian politics,” a government press release said. “This prestigious award is a tribute to Shri Karpoori Thakur’s lifelong dedication to the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society and his relentless fight for social Justice. Known affectionately as ‘Jan Nayak’ (People’s Leader), Thakur’s simplicity in his personal conduct was highly inspiring and contribution to Indian politics has been monumental.”

Life and contributions

Karpoori Thakur won the Bihar assembly elections for the first time in 1952. In 1967, when he was the education minister and deputy chief minister, he removed English as a compulsory subject for matriculation.

Thakur served as the chief minister of Bihar twice, from December 1970 to June 1971 (Socialist Party/Bharatiya Kranti Dal), and from December 1977 to April 1979 (Janata Party). Being the 11th chief minister of Bihar, he was the first non-congress CM of the state. He was known for advocating the interests of backward classes.

Karpoori Thakur is considered a pioneer of the idea of reservation in government jobs for the backward sections.

In 1978, he brought in 26 per cent reservation for backward classes in Bihar. He is remembered for implementing the recommendations of the Mungeri Lal Commission, which introduced these quotas. This eventually set off a chain of events that led to the Mandal Commission recommendations in the 1990s. He also gave reservations to economically weaker groups among upper castes and women.

After he became a minister in the Bihar government in 1970, he made education up to class eight free. Urdu was given the status of second official language. He also established numerous schools and colleges, particularly in backward areas.

He initiated major land reforms, leading to the redistribution of land from Zamindars to landless Dalits. Tax revenue on non-profitable land was stopped.

Thakur considered Ram Manohar Lohia his guru. Jayaprakash Narayan and Acharya Narendra Dev were his idols.

He also famously refused Indira Gandhi’s help for his treatment and any government-allotted residence as a public representative.

When Indira Gandhi made a law on monthly pensions to lure MPs and MLAs, Karpoori Thakur said, “The law to give monthly pension has been passed in a country where the average income of 50 crore people out of 60 crore (India’s population at the time) is three and a half annas to two rupees. If there was a provision for a monthly pension of Rs 50 for the poor people of the country, it would have been a great thing.”

Politics over Bharat Ratna

Following the Bharat Ratna announcement, Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United)’s spokesperson Abhishek Jha, while thanking the central government, said, “JD(U) has been following the principles of Karpoori Ji. Our leader Nitish Kumar was with Karpoori Ji for a long time and he has been carrying the legacy of his principles till now. His son Ramnath Thakur is a Member of Parliament from JD(U) which is enough to prove that Nitish Kumar is still the favourite of his family. It was Nitish Kumar who had been demanding the Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur. We thank him for his long effort.”

BJP spokesperson Dr Guru Prakash Paswan hit back at the JD(U) over the claims. “There were many who demanded the Bharat Ratna for him. For instance, Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi had also put their demand in front of PM Modi. But at the end of the day, it is Prime Minister Modi who took the decision,” he said.

However, speaking to News18, Bihar minister and JD(U) legislator Madan Sahni said, “I thank PM Modi for this. The perception that was created about BJP was that BJP is anti-Dalit and anti-EBCs. That perception will change after this decision.”

Not surprisingly, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Shakti Yadav gave credit to his party’s top leaders for the development. He told News18, “The central government has decided to award the Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakurji after constant efforts of our leader Lalu and Tejashwi ji. The BJP was verbally abusing him while he was alive and did not remember him for nine years. It is the principles of Karpoori ji that have led to reservations for the poor, as well as jobs and education for the underprivileged. Now that elections are near, they are remembering Karpoori Thakur and awarded him the Bharat Ratna. They are remembering him for votes.”