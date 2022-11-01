Before Modi’s Visit, Morbi Hosp’s Overnight Repair Irks Oppn

The civil hospital in Gujarat’s Morbi reportedly underwent huge post-midnight “makeover” hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Tuesday, leading to criticism by the Opposition.

The prime minister will meet the survivors of the massive bridge collapse tragedy that left 135 dead. Of the 135 people killed, 47 were children. Over a 100 injured are being treated, many of them at the Morbi civil hospital.

A report by a leading online news portal stated that a few walls and parts of the ceiling were freshly painted, and new water coolers were brought in. Bedsheets in the two wards where about 13 of those injured in the bridge tragedy are admitted were speedily changed too. Multiple people were seen sweeping the premises late at night. Amid the massive clean-up, old water coolers and damaged walls and ceiling gave away the real picture, the report stated.

Portions of the entry gate have been painted in yellow, while some areas inside the hospital have got a coat of white paint.

Slamming PM Modi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress said the hospital was painted so the prime minister can hold “photoshoots”.

“141 people are dead, hundreds are missing, no action has been taken against the real culprits, but BJP workers are busy covering up to prepare for the photoshoot,” AAP tweeted with a video that allegedly shows the hospital being painted before the prime minister’s visit.

Morbi Civil Hospital में रातों रात रंग-पुताई की जा रही है ताकि कल PM Modi के Photoshoot में घटिया बिल्डिंग की पोल ना खुल जाए 141 लोग मर चुके हैं, सैकड़ों लोग लापता हैं, असली दोषियों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई लेकिन भाजपाइयों को फोटोशूट करके लीपापोती की पड़ी है..#BJPCheatsGujarat pic.twitter.com/KVDLdblD6C — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 31, 2022

AAP Delhi MLA Naresh Balyan said that there is “limit to shamelessness”.

अंदर 177 लाशे पड़ी है, बाहर से हॉस्पिटल की रंगाई पुताई का काम चल रहा है, क्यों की महामानव जी कल कैमरे लेकर स्टंट करने जायेंगे वहां। बेशर्मी की हद होती है। — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) October 31, 2022

The Congress also shared pictures and said the hospital was freshly painted and new tiles were installed. “They are not ashamed! So many people died and they are engaged in preparing for an event,” the grand old party tweeted.

त्रासदी का इवेंट कल PM मोदी मोरबी के सिविल अस्पताल जाएंगे। उससे पहले वहां रंगाई-पुताई का काम चल रहा है। चमचमाती टाइल्स लगाई जा रही हैं। PM मोदी की तस्वीर में कोई कमी न रहे, इसका सारा प्रबंध हो रहा है। इन्हें शर्म नहीं आती! इतने लोग मर गए और ये इवेंटबाजी में लगे हैं। pic.twitter.com/MHYAUsfaoC — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2022

At least 134 people lost their lives in the tragedy which took place in Morbi town of the Saurashtra region when the British-era suspension bridge came crashing down on Sunday evening.

