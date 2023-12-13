বুধবার , ১৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৮শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Bengal Will Lead India, Says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

untitled design 1 2023 10 9650bcb2db4eb08ab142933c5ae2e4d6


West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Image: PTI/File)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Image: PTI/File)

Banerjee was speaking at a public distribution programme at Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri

Days ahead of the opposition INDIA bloc meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that West Bengal will lead the country in every field and all will get their due respect.

The Trinamool Congress supremo is scheduled to travel to New Delhi to participate in an INDIA coalition meeting next week. ”What (West) Bengal is doing today is making other states contemplate. What Bengal thinks today, India will think tomorrow… We will lead India, and Bengal will lead the country tomorrow in every field. ”We will show respect to everybody, give employment to everyone, and nobody will be deprived,” she said.

Banerjee was speaking at a public distribution programme at Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri. The leaders of the INDIA bloc are scheduled in New Delhi on December 19 when there is likely to be a discussion on seat-sharing among the political parties in the Lok Sabha elections.

Discussions are likely to be held on the results of the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, sources in the Congress said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

