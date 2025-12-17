Big blow for Indian football: Mohun Bagan banned, fined by AFC | Football News

Image credit: Mohun Bagan’s X handle

Amid unprecedented uncertainty in Indian football, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday handed a triple blow to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, imposing a continental ban and fines totaling USD 100,729 (approximately INR 91 lakh) after the club withdrew from the 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee ruled that the reigning Indian Super League champions wrongfully withdrew from the competition following their refusal to travel to Iran for a group-stage match against Sepahan SC. Mohun Bagan was handed a one-season ban from AFC competitions.

In Decision VVC 20251217DC21, the committee found the Kolkata-based club guilty of breaching Article 5 (Withdrawal from the Competition) of the ACL Two Competition Regulations after failing to fulfil its fixture once the group stage had begun.As part of the sanctions, the Mariners were “fined USD 50,000,” ordered to pay “USD 50,729 as compensation for damages and losses” claimed by the AFC and Sepahan SC, and “disqualified from participating in the next AFC club competition for which they would otherwise qualify, with the ban remaining effective up to and including the 2027–28 season.”The committee also ruled that Mohun Bagan would forfeit all subsidies linked to their participation in the 2025-26 ACL Two season, including participation fees, performance bonuses, and travel subsidies. Any amount already paid must be repaid within 30 days.“The compensation shall be paid to the AFC within thirty (30) days of the date that this Decision is communicated,” the order stated.Terming the decision “biased,” a Mohun Bagan official told PTI that the matter is pending at the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), and they are “hoping for a resolution.”“It’s a biased decision against our club; our matter is pending at CAS and we’re hopeful of a resolution. However, the club may pay up the fines,” he added.The ruling comes after Mohun Bagan cited player safety concerns, as six foreign players declined the trip to Iran following advisories from their governments. The club had requested a venue change and later approached CAS, but the AFC deemed it a withdrawal, triggering strict disciplinary action. The case mirrors the previous season, when Mohun Bagan similarly did not travel to Iran to face Tractor SC but had escaped sanction.AIFF fined USD 1,000 for delayed restartIn Decision VVC 20251217DC08, the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee fined the All India Football Federation (AIFF) USD 1,000 for delaying the restart of the second half during India’s AFC Asian Cup 2027 final-round qualifier against Bangladesh on November 18, 2025.The committee found that AIFF representatives caused a delay of one minute and 43 seconds in commencing the second half, breaching Article 2 (Official Countdown) of the AFC Competitions Operations Manual. The AIFF was ordered to settle the fine within 30 days, under Article 11.3 of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code.FC Goa fined USD 5,000 for security lapseIn another ruling (VVC 20251217DC19), the AFC fined FC Goa USD 5,000 for failing to ensure stadium safety during their ACL Two group-stage match against Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr on October 22.The committee found the club violated Article 64 (Organization of Matches) of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code after a spectator invaded the area surrounding the field of play. The ruling noted that FC Goa failed to fully comply with safety regulations and did not take all precautions required to maintain law and order. The fine must be paid within 30 days of communication.Indian football faces administrative paralysisThe AFC’s disciplinary actions come at a time when Indian football is grappling with deep structural and administrative uncertainty. The domestic season remains in limbo, with no confirmation on the ISL, I-League, or I-League 2 following the expiry of the 15-year agreement between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the AIFF on December 8.The ISL usually starts in September, while the I-League was scheduled to begin on October 19. With the impasse continuing, the Union Sports Ministry, led by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, has stepped in to hold meetings with all stakeholders to prevent a complete collapse of the domestic calendar.A proposed resolution is expected within the next week, as officials race against time amid fears that India could go without a men’s domestic league season for the first time since 1996—a scenario that would further damage the country’s standing in Asian football.