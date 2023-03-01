Bihar Forms SIT to Probe Assault of Galwan Soldier’s Father After BJP MLAs Create Ruckus in Assembly

A three-member special investigation team of the CID has been set up to probe an alleged incident of assault involving police and the father of a soldier, who died in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. There was ruckus on the third day of the budget session in the Bihar assembly as BJP MLAs protested against the incident, calling it an insult to the fallen soldier’s family.

The SIT was formed by the Bihar DGP under ADG Madan Anand after CNN-News18 reported on Tuesday that police in Vaishali had arrested Raj Kapoor Singh, father of sepoy Jai Kishore Singh, under the SC/ST Act in the middle of the night on February 25. The family alleged that he was beaten up inside and outside the police station.

According to police, there will be disciplinary action against those found guilty in the incident. Police, however, said Raj Kapoor Singh was illegally constructing a memorial for his son.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar finally spoke up when BJP MLAs started walking out of the budget session on Wednesday. Though he tried to pacify them, it was too late.

“I have had a conversation with the union minister. Don’t worry action will be taken. I came to know about the issue yesterday. I have told officers to look into the matter. Investigation is ongoing,” Kumar said.

Taking cognisance of the report, defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the chief minister over the incident. He condemned the act and expressed his displeasure whilst receiving a reassurance from Kumar that appropriate action will be taken in the matter.

BJP unsatisfied, to continue with protest

BJP MLAs protested in the assembly with placards in hand and even directed chairs at the reporting table. Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary warned them and called in marshals to intervene, who took away the banners and posters.

The legislators included leader of opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha, former minister Niraj Kumar Bablu, Lal Ganj MLA Sanjay Singh among others. Sinha, however, when given a chance to speak, said the soldier’s family had been insulted and it was a serious matter.

“Our army doesn’t belong to any political party. They are continuously insulted by RJD ministers. Tejashwi Yadav must ask his minister to apologise and action must be taken against policemen who forcefully took away the martyr’s father and assaulted him,” Sinha said.

Replying to the leader of opposition, Yadav said, “I also come from the same district. We visited the family in 2020 but you (Vijay Sinha) never did. We could have made the memorial on government land but not on anyone else’s. We had sympathy with the family. They demanded a memorial to be made. Although we were not in the government then, we still promised that our party will make a memorial.”

The BJP has continued with its protest inside and outside the assembly. According to sources, a delegation of the party’s legislators will visit the village and continue their protest till the family gets justice.

In CCTV footage, it is seen that police personnel took away Raj Kapoor Singh on February 25 midnight. The family alleged that he was abused and assaulted. Later, on the evening of February 28, police issued a communique justifying the arrest.

The release did not mention alleged assault charges, but that every section imposed and action taken was according to the law.

State finance minister Vijay Chaudhary also denied knowledge of the incident when it was reported.

But building and construction minister Ashok Choudhary, while speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, said what happened was deplorable and if police were involved then action will be taken after a thorough investigation.

Read all the Latest Politics News here