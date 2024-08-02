‘Biological male’ Imane Khelif wins Paris Olympics boxing bout in 46 seconds; Elon Musk, JK Rowling cry foul as Twitter erupts | Paris Olympics 2024 News

Outrage on social media

NEW DELHI: Paris Olympics has been hit by another major controversy as Algerian boxer Imane Khelif , alleged to be a ‘biological male,’ defeated Italian boxer Angela Carini in a women’s boxing bout within 46 seconds on Thursday. The incident has led to a heated debate on social media, drawing in comments from high-profile personalities like Elon Musk and JK Rowling .Following Khelif’s victory, social media platforms erupted with outrage.Users described the event as a “travesty of justice” and “daylight mugging.”British author JK Rowling and billionaire Elon Musk also joined the discussion, questioning the decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Khelif to compete.

“Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered,” Rowling wrote on X.

Elon Musk responded to a post by sports host Riley Gaines, who stated, “Men don’t belong in women’s sports IStandWithAngelaCarini Let’s get it trending.” Musk replied, “Absolutely.”

Background of the controversy

Khelif’s past disqualification at the 2023 World Championships for failing the International Boxing Association (IBA) eligibility rules, which prevent athletes with male XY chromosomes from competing in women’s events, has added fuel to the fire.

Despite this, Khelif and Taiwan’s double world champion Lin Yu-ting were cleared to compete in the Olympics after the IBA was stripped of its recognition by the IOC last year.

IOC’s response

In response to the uproar, the IOC issued a statement backing Khelif’s participation: “All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU).”

The IOC explained that the decision to disqualify the athletes last year by the IBA was arbitrary and lacked due process. The IOC also highlighted that these athletes have been competing in top-level competitions for years and criticized the IBA’s governance.

“We have seen in reports misleading information about two female athletes competing at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure,” the IOC added.

The controversy has sparked a broader discussion on the inclusion and eligibility criteria in women’s sports. While the IOC emphasized its commitment to protecting the human rights of all athletes, the incident has highlighted the ongoing tensions and challenges in ensuring fair competition in sports.

