শুক্রবার , ২৮ এপ্রিল ২০২৩
BJP, Cong Bank on Davanagere Folklore to Clinch Victory But Caste Arithmetic, Development Remain Key Poll Planks

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৮, ২০২৩ ১১:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
voting 1


Reported By: Pallavi Ghosh

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 11:20 IST

Of the 25 segments in central Karnataka and the Malnad region, the BJP has 20 seats and the Congress has five. (Shutterstock)
As News18.com rode through Davanagere, once called the Manchester of Karnataka, it was clear that the key issue now is development

Karnataka Elections 2023

There is a folklore about Davanagere in central Karnataka — anyone who begins their campaign from here, wins the elections. Both the Congress and BJP are certainly banking on this.

It was in Davanagere that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his mega convention as a grand finale of the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ of the BJP in the state. This is also the place where Siddaramaiah celebrated his birthday bash which ended up becoming a show of unity with both DK Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi being present.

However, with the mood changing and both the BJP and Congress neck-to-neck, both the parties need more than luck.

Of the 25 segments in central Karnataka and the Malnad region, the BJP has 20 seats and the Congress has five. As News18.com rode through Davanagere, once called the Manchester of Karnataka, it was clear that the key issue now is development. The BJP, which announced several projects here, hopes to make it the poll plank. But then Hindutva is also an issue which neither the BJP nor the Congress wants to wish away. The proximity to Mutt-dominant area Tumkur is one more reason why BJP hopes it can hold on to its saffron sway.

Nagaraj, who makes Benne Dosa — something that Davanagere is identified with — says: “We want better rates, better opportunities. Politicians talk about religion and caste but what matters to us is better job opportunities.”

The Congress banks on its development pitch and announcements it has made but also hopes to get the caste arithmetic right. While the BJP is counting on consolidation of the Lingayat vote, as also of the Kurbas, the Congress is focusing on the SC, ST and Muslim votes. But there is a spoiler. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opened its campaign from Davanagere and it’s bound to hurt the Congress more than the BJP.

News18.com caught up with 91-year-old Shamanur Shivashankarappa who is contesting from Davanagere south. He says change and development are the mantra. But can he do this at his age and when BJP is stressing on youth? “I am a galloping horse. I win races. I am meant to win the race,” he replies with a smile.

For now, the BJP hopes its stress on new faces and development projects will help them win the race.

Pallavi Ghosh

Pallavi Ghosh has covered politics and Parliament for 15 years, and has reported extensively on Congress, UPA-I and UPA-II



