BJP Details Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Stupidity’ Over ‘Guru Nanak Visited Thailand’ Remark’

জুন ১, ২০২৩ ২:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Where did you read that Guru Nanak went to Thailand, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa asked Rahul Gandhi. (File photos)

Amid the attack by rivals, Congress leader Pawan Khera tweeted an excerpt from Organiser — an RSS-affiliate publication — where it stated that Guru Nanak, during the third Udasi covered Thailand

“Dear Rahul Gandhi, how much should we keep forgiving in the name of your stupidity?” asked BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa as he attacked the Congress leader over his claim that Guru Nanak had visited Thailand.

“Where did you read that Guru Nanak went to Thailand? Is it too much to expect that you should talk like a sensible intelligent person when it concerns religion?” Sirsa further questioned Gandhi. His reaction came after the Congress leader spoke about his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a gathering in the United States.

“We walked nothing compared to Guru Nanak ji. I read somewhere that Guru Nanak ji had gone all the way to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, he had gone to Thailand, he had gone to Sri Lanka. So, these giants did Bharat Jodo before we were born, right? I can say the same for my friends from Karnataka, Basavanna ji, for my friends from Kerala, Narayanaguru ji. Every state in India has had these giants…Adi Shankaracharya.. who said listen to each other, be respectful,” Gandhi had said.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh too slammed Gandhi and said that either the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee or the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee should react to Gandhi’s statement comparing Guru Nanak’s Udasis with his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“I thought @SGPCAmritsar or other Sikh clergy will react to Rahul’s drawing parallel between his shallow political #BharatJodoYatra & Udhasis of Guru Nanak Dev ji which were conducted with the purpose of spreading religious and spiritual knowledge & humanity to the masses & to explain the true nature of religion and God, but to my dismay none of@SGPCAmritsar or @DSGMCDelhi present or previous members uttered a word,” Singh tweeted.

Amid the attack by rivals, Congress leader Pawan Khera tweeted an excerpt from Organiser — an RSS-affiliate publication — where it stated that Guru Nanak, during the third Udasi covered Thailand.

sumedha kirti
Sumedha Kirti

Sumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both at the desk and reporting. She is a graduate from Delhi University’s MiRead More





Source link

