রবিবার , ২৩ অক্টোবর ২০২২
BJP on Cancellation of FCRA Licences of RGF, RGCT

অক্টোবর ২৩, ২০২২
sonia rahul


The BJP on Sunday welcomed the cancellation of the FCRA licences of two NGOs headed by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and said the Gandhi family and organisations linked to them can’t be above law. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the home ministry’s decision to cancel the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licences of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) for alleged violation of laws has “exposed” their corruption.

He also hit out at the RGF for receiving donations from controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, the Chinese embassy and the Chinese government besides several people accused of corruption charges, including Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, when the Congress-led UPA was in power. The Modi government has acted in accordance with the law and the Constitution, he said, adding that no one had the courage to act against the likes of Naik, who is facing probe on terror charges and fled India when the UPA was in power.

When the Indian Army was in a standoff with Chinese forces during the Doklam crisis, the Gandhi family was in the “Chinese tent”, Patra alleged in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi’s then meeting with its ambassador. Sonia Gandhi was running the UPA government and the NGOs with extra constitutional authority, he claimed, alleging that these private bodies received patronage from the then ruling dispensation as several ministries and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) donated them huge amount of money. Even the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund meant for help in disasters and accidents donated to the RGF, he noted.

“The Gandhi family is present wherever there is corruption,” Patra alleged. These dynasts enjoyed perks of power without responsibility and accountability, he said.

Government sources said the action against the two NGOs came following investigations carried out by an inter-ministerial committee formed by the MHA in 2020. “The FCRA licences of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust have been cancelled after investigations against these NGOs,” an official said.

The investigators covered alleged manipulation of documents while filing income-tax returns, misuse of funds and money laundering while receiving funds from foreign countries, including China.

