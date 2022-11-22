মঙ্গলবার , ২২ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৮ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

BJP Suspends 12 Rebels Fighting as Independents; 6-time MLA Among Them

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২২, ২০২২ ১১:৩৭ অপরাহ্ণ
voting


Cracking the whip, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat on Tuesday suspended 12 party leaders, including 6-term MLA Madhu Shrivastav and two former legislators, for filing nominations as independent candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections after they were denied tickets.

The development came days after seven BJP leaders were suspended for filing nominations as independent candidates for the first phase of Assembly polls to be held on December 1.

Now, 12 more leaders, who are contesting against official candidates in Assembly seats that will go to polls in the second phase on December 5, have been suspended by Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, said a release by the state unit of the party.

Notably, November 21 was the last date to withdraw nominations for the 93 seats that will vote in the second phase. None of the BJP rebels opted out of the poll race, inviting disciplinary action from the party.

These leaders, who will now fight against BJP candidates on 11 seats of north and central Gujarat, include sitting MLA of Vaghodia (Vadodara district) Madhu Shrivastav.

Former MLA of Padra, Dinu Patel and ex-MLA of Bayad, Dhavalsinh Zala, were also among the 12 who were punished by the party.

Others include Kuldipsinh Raul (Savli), Khatubhai Pagi (Shehra), SM Khant (Lunawada), JP Patel (Lunawada), Ramesh Zala (Umreth), Amarshi Zala (Khambhat), Ramsinh Thakor (Kheralu), Mavji Desai (Dhanera) and Lebji Thakor (Deesa constituency).

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

raojan
মুখোশে ঢাকা মুখ, পায়ে বাঁধা কালো সুতায় ধরা
বাংলাদেশ
1669161631 photo
FIFA World Cup: France start title defence with 4-1 win over Australia | Football News
খেলাধুলা
neem cover
উজ্জ্বল ও দাগমুক্ত ত্বক পেতে চান? ব্যবহার করুন এই মাস্ক, নিমেষেই দেখবেন ম্যাজিক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sumbul ankit
Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma, MC Stan Nominated
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
studio project 33

New Study Links Kidney Problems With Long Covid; Experts Weigh-in

লেনদেনের শীর্ষে বেক্সিমকো – Corporate Sangbad

 reckit benkijer

বোর্ড সভার তারিখ জানিয়েছে রেকিট বেনকিজার – Corporate Sangbad

 received 254945789778597

রাজশাহীতে করোনায় ক্ষতিগ্রস্তদের মধ্যে নগদ অর্থ প্রদান

 rr 3

Yamaha R15M: আসছে R15M, মধ্যবিত্তের স্পোর্টস বাইক-এর স্বপ্নপূরণে নতুন মডেল আনছে Yamaha

 received 974902660054111

আনোয়ারায় যানজট নিরসনে চাতরী চৌমুনী বাজারে ভ্রাম্যমান আদালতের উচ্ছেদ অভিযান

 sleep story

Try These Five Tips to Get a Good Sleep at Night

 IMG 20220705 WA0005

টাঙ্গাইলে শতাধিক হাটে কোরবানীর জন্য প্রস্তুত প্রায় ৮৭ হাজার পশু

 wm farmer final

১৫ মাস পর ভারতের কৃষক আন্দোলন প্রত্যাহার

 image 8097 1629697077

জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে স্থগিত শেষ পর্বের মাস্টার্স পরীক্ষা ৮ সেপ্টেম্বর