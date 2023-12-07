‘BJP to Finalise CMs for 3 States on…’: Kailash Vijayvargiya’s Big Claim Amid Suspense

Amidst speculation over BJP’s chief ministerial picks for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the party’s national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya said the suspense will be over by the end of this week.

According to a TOI report, Vijayvargiya, while talking to reporters, said a “clear picture” will emerge by December 10. He, however, did not divulge any information about whether the party will choose recently elected MLAs or someone from outside.

Meanwhile, quoting sources, an NDTV report said the BJP is working on a list of probable names for the chief minister posts in the three states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The party will appoint observers for the three states on Friday to finally choose the names. They will then travel to the respective state to oversee the meetings of newly elected MLAs where the chief ministers will be named, a PTI report said.

Meanwhile, Vasundhara Raje, who is a strong contender for Rajasthan CM post, met BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday.

Earlier, 12 BJP MPs elected to state assemblies from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh resigned from Parliament on Wednesday ‘for bigger roles’.

The MPs who resigned include Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap Singh, and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh; Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari, Kirori Lal Meena (Rajya Sabha MP) from Rajasthan; and Arun Sao and Gomti Sai from Chhattisgarh.

The move is said to be part of the party high command’s process of electing new chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Narendra Singh Tomar, a popular leader in Madhya Pradesh and Baba Balaknath, who is from Rajasthan, also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

Tomar and Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel are seen as possible choices for the CM post in Madhya Pradesh along with the incumbent Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Chouhand, however, on Wednesday denied reports of him being the chief ministerial face in Madhya Pradesh saying he was neither a contender for the CM post in the past nor is he in the present.