BJP to organise outreach programme, pravas by leaders to woo Dalits

The Bharatiya Janata Party has already started various campaigns in the country in its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party is targeting voters from every section of society. As part of this, the BJP will now start a ‘Ghar Ghar Chalo’ outreach programme for the scheduled caste population of the country.

To woo the 18% Dalits of the country, the party will organise a 21-day nationwide campaign. It has been decided by the party’s Scheduled Caste Morcha to start Ghar Ghar Chalo from April 14, the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Babasaheb Ambedkar, till May 5, which happens to be Buddha Jayanti. As part of this outreach programme, party leaders will be on pravas (stays) in Dalit colonies and slums to help people get the benefits of central schemes.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president JP Nadda have been saying that we need to reach each and every citizen of this country without any bias. So under this campaign we will work to make sure that all central schemes are reaching people and those who haven’t been able to get the benefits or don’t know how to apply for certain schemes, our teams will help them to fill out forms and complete all the formalities,” said BJP SC Morcha chief Lal Singh Arya.

Under this campaign, the BJP is planning to provide benefits of the central government schemes to Dalit families who have been deprived of them. For instance, if someone did not get a pucca house, a toilet, or a job card, was facing difficulty in opening a bank account, was unable to get the benefits of the Ujjwala scheme or any other scheme run by the central government, they will be provided immediate help.

Sources also told News18 that at the conclusion of this campaign, a big event has been planned at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, which is likely to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Of the 543 Lok Sabha seats for which elections are held, 84 are reserved for scheduled castes. In the 2019 general elections, the BJP won 46 of these 84 seats and this time its target is 60-70.

Data also shows that a large chunk of the scheduled caste population is in states where the BJP is not on a strong footing at present. The party believes that its position can be strengthened by reaching out to the disadvantaged sections in these states through various programmes. For example, the number of SC voters in Punjab is 34%, in Himachal Pradesh 25%, and in West Bengal 24%. These are all states where the BJP is not in power. Apart from this, states which will have assembly polls this year have a significant population of Dalits: Rajasthan 18%, Chhattisgarh 13%, Telangana 17%, and Karnataka 15%.

