BJP Will Liberate Telangana from Clutches of BRS, Says PM Modi

Asserting that the BJP will free Telangana from the clutches of BRS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said it is his party’s resolve to send the corrupt leaders of the Chandrasekhar Rao-led party to jail.

Modi, who addressed election rallies at Mahabubabad and Karimnagar, said, “The saffron party considers as its responsibility to bring Telangana out of the clutches of BRS… whatever the scams KCR (K Chandrasekhar Rao) was involved in here” would be probed by the BJP government (if elected).

He warned that those who betrayed Telangana’s poor and youth will not be spared by the BJP government.

“Our resolve is to send the corrupt of BRS to jail.” Noting that he had the opportunity to interact with many people during three days of campaign in the state, the PM said Telangana people have already resolved to oust the government of KCR.

Lashing out at the Congress and BRS, the veteran BJP leader held both parties equally responsible for ‘destroying’ Telangana.

“The people of Telangana cannot allow another disease after getting rid of one. I have seen this in Telangana everywhere,” he said.

Telangana’s trust is in the BJP and the people of the state have decided that the next CM of Telangana will be from BJP, Modi said.

Invoking former PM P V Narasimha Rao, he said the soil of Karimnagar has given a PM to the country in the form of Rao and alleged that the “shahi parivar (royal family) of Congress did not like it and insulted him at every step”.

“Not just that, even after the demise of Rao Saab, the ‘shahi parivar’ of Congress did not let go of any opportunity to insult Narasimha Rao ji.” The ‘parivarvadi’ (dynasts) only think of their children and have no concern “for your children,” he told the crowd.

Pointing out that ‘parivarvadi’ parties ‘destroy’ law and order, the senior BJP leader said as long as Congress was in power, news of bomb blasts was reported often.

“Even today, where Congress party is in power, terror outfits like PFI get a boost there,” he said.

Modi cautioned people against Congress and KCR calling both the parties ‘one’. Only BJP can enhance the prestige of Telangana, he claimed.

The PM exuded confidence that a BJP-headed government would be formed for the first time in Telangana after the upcoming assembly elections.

Reiterating his claim that Rao had in the past attempted to forge an alliance with the saffron party, Modi said KCR had realized the BJP’s growing strength long ago and was making efforts to align with his party.

“When he came to Delhi once, KCR met me and made this request. But, the BJP cannot do anything against the wishes of the Telangana people. Ever since BJP declined KCR (request), BRS has been furious since then and BRS now does not leave any opportunity to abuse me,” he added.

Modi had in October claimed that he rejected a request of KCR to join the NDA, in the wake of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in 2020.

Noting that Telangana was known for tradition and technology, he alleged that KCR put the stamp of superstition on it.

Calling Rao a ‘slave of superstition’, Modi asked the gathering if they needed a ‘Farmhouse CM’.

“Telangana does not need a farmhouse CM,” he said.

Accusing the Congress and BRS of indulging in ‘appeasement politics’ and promoting corruption, and dynasty politics, he alleged that they also betrayed Dalits and BCs.

Modi highlighted BJP’s promises to make a backward caste leader as CM if the party came to power in the state and its promise to do justice to the Madiga community of SCs over its demand for categorization of SCs for the purpose of reservations.

Affirming that change was imminent in Telangana, he said the people have decided to vote out BRS and not to let the Congress in.

“A vote for Congress means the possibility of KCR government coming again,” he said.

He also assured that BJP’s ‘double engine’ government would promote investment and modern infrastructure in Telangana.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Modi said people of the country have decided to avail his services once again.

Later in the evening, Modi held a roadshow from RTC X roads junction to Kachiguda in the state capital.

Modi, who was accompanied by state BJP president G Kishan Reddy and MP K Laxman, received a rousing welcome during the event with people showering flower petals on him and some women performing the ‘aarti’ ritual.

He also paid floral tributes at the statue of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar at Kachiguda, where the roadshow concluded.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)