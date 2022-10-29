BJP’s Amit Malviya Files Police Complaint Against The Wire for Forgery, Criminal Conspiracy & Defamation

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya on Saturday filed an FIR for forgery, cheating, harming reputation, defamation, criminal conspiracy with the Delhi Police against ‘The Wire’ days after he alleged the news portal “forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish” his reputation.

The BJP leader filed a criminal complaint with Delhi Police Special CP against ‘The Wire’ founder Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor Sidharth Bhatia, editor MK Venu, Deputy Editor and Executive News Producer Jahnavi Sen and Foundation for Independent Journalism and other unknown persons for the offence punishable under 420, 468, 469, 471, 500 г/w 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Read all the Latest Politics News here