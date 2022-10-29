শনিবার , ২৯ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১৩ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

BJP’s Amit Malviya Files Police Complaint Against The Wire for Forgery, Criminal Conspiracy & Defamation

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৯, ২০২২ ৭:২৬ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2022 10 28t201808.423


BJP leader Amit Malviya had stated that he will pursue criminal and civil proceedings against the portal. (ANI)

BJP leader Amit Malviya had stated that he will pursue criminal and civil proceedings against the portal. (ANI)

Malviya had accused the news portal of using “forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish” his reputation

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya on Saturday filed an FIR for forgery, cheating, harming reputation, defamation, criminal conspiracy with the Delhi Police against ‘The Wire’ days after he alleged the news portal “forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish” his reputation.

The BJP leader filed a criminal complaint with Delhi Police Special CP against ‘The Wire’ founder Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor Sidharth Bhatia, editor MK Venu, Deputy Editor and Executive News Producer Jahnavi Sen and Foundation for Independent Journalism and other unknown persons for the offence punishable under 420, 468, 469, 471, 500 г/w 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20221029 WA0004
কুমারখালীতে কমিউনিটি পুলিশিং ডে উপলক্ষে র‌্যালী ও আলোচনা সভা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 2022 10 28t201808.423
BJP’s Amit Malviya Files Police Complaint Against The Wire for Forgery, Criminal Conspiracy & Defamation
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ctg 3 1
গুডস হিল ‘রাজাকার হিল’, সাকার বাড়ি ‘রাজাকারের বাড়ি’
বাংলাদেশ
1667049240 photo
Dilip Vengsarkar elected ICA’s male representative in BCCI apex council | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
pjimage 34 4

Rakhi Sawant Jokes About Flying the Plane in Viral Video; Co-Passengers Say ‘Nahi, ‘Aap Dhakka Dedena’

 wm Abbas 1

‘বিএনপি পতিত দল হলে ভয় কেন আপনাদের’

 google dark mode

Google tests an even darker ‘dark mode’ for its Android app

 763330 tinder

বিয়েবাড়িতে একা-একা ঘোরেন? সাহায্য করবে Tinder-এর নয়া প্লাস ওয়ান ফিচার

 wm Kidney Dialysis Stopped at Ctg Medical 02 02 2022 1

চমেক হাসপাতালে ডায়ালাইসিস বন্ধে ভোগান্তি

 studio project 6 27 162998450616x9 40

অবিশ্বাস্য কম দামে পেতে চান iPhone 13! Amazon, Flipkart-এ জলের দরে বিকোচ্ছে! দেখে নিন

 studio project 4 32

5 Signs That Show You Might be In a One-Sided Love Relationship

 v 2 1

Indian BTS ARMY Gear Up for V’s Birthday, Set Up LED Ads for Kim Taehyung, Promote Menstrual Hygiene

 prodip25

কাঠগড়ায় ওসি প্রদীপের ফোনালাপ, ৪ পুলিশ প্রত্যাহার – Corporate Sangbad

 received 387895062964309

মেহেরপুরে বঙ্গবন্ধুর মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে শোক দিবস ও খাবার বিতরণ করেছে যুবলীগ