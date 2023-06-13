মঙ্গলবার , ১৩ জুন ২০২৩ | ৩০শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Bombs Hurled as Violence Continues Over Nomination Filing for Panchayat Polls

জুন ১৩, ২০২৩ ৩:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 06 13t132451.096


Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 15:05 IST

Security personnel arrive following clashes between CPI(M) and TMC activists during filing nominations for panchayat polls, in Burdwan, on Monday. (PTI)

Security personnel arrive following clashes between CPI(M) and TMC activists during filing nominations for panchayat polls, in Burdwan, on Monday. (PTI)

Bombs were hurled injuring several people at Bhangar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district as violence continued on day 4 of nomination filing for the panchayat election in the state.

Bombs were hurled injuring several people at Bhangar in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district as violence continued on day 4 of nomination filing for the panchayat election in the state.

The incident occurred near Bijaygunj Bazaar, within one kilometre of the Block Development Office (BDO) where the nomination papers will be filed.

The local Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA had announced that its panchayat poll candidates will file their nomination papers on Tuesday.

Local television channels showed police personnel and journalists fleeing as bombs were hurled by unidentified miscreants.

The ruling TMC and the opposition ISF accused each other of indulging in violence at Bhangar.

Incidents of violence have been reported since June 9, the first day of nomination filing for the July 8 panchayat election, in several districts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

