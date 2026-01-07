বুধবার, ০৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০২:০৬ অপরাহ্ন
BPL controversy! ‘Cricket deserves truth’: Indian presenter Ridhima Pathak breaks silence on her Bangladesh Premier League exit | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Reports emerged that Indian presenter Ridhima Pathak had been removed from the presentation panel of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), local media reported on Wednesday, citing sources in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). She was scheduled to host the Dhaka leg of this year’s BPL but was reportedly dropped from the team before arriving in Bangladesh. The current edition of the tournament has already begun in Sylhet.However, Pathak, a prominent figure in Indian sports broadcasting, refuted these reports, clarifying that she voluntarily withdrew from the T20 league due to the ongoing political climate.

In a statement shared on social media, Pathak addressed the rumors directly:“In the last few hours, there’s been a narrative suggesting I was ‘dropped’ from the BPL. That is not true. I made a personal decision to opt out. For me, my nation comes first—always. And I value the game of cricket far beyond any single assignment. I’ve been privileged to serve this sport for years with honesty, respect, and passion. That won’t change. I’ll continue to stand for integrity, for clarity, and for the spirit of the game.“Thank you to everyone who reached out with support. Your messages mean more than you know. Cricket deserves truth. Period. No further comments from my side.”

The BPL authorities have also introduced major changes to the presentation and commentary panels this season. Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas arrived in Bangladesh, along with veteran commentators Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja, and Darren Gough. Ridhima was originally set to join them but will no longer be attending.The development comes amid heightened tensions between India and Bangladesh. On January 5, the Bangladesh government suspended the broadcast of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches in the country after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.The IPL is set to begin on March 26, following KKR’s decision to remove Rahman in compliance with the BCCI directive regarding atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.Bangladesh’s response has included an emergency BCB meeting requesting the ICC to shift T20 World Cup matches out of India due to security concerns, alongside the IPL broadcast ban. The ICC has reportedly informed Bangladesh they must play in India or risk forfeiting matches.



