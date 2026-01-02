‘Brendon McCullum and I are the right people to carry on’: England skipper Ben Stokes ahead of 5th Ashes Test | Cricket News

England captain Ben Stokes speaks with coach Brendon McCullum (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

England captain Ben Stokes has strongly backed head coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the final Test of the Ashes 2025–26 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Even though England have already lost the series, Stokes made it clear that he still believes in McCullum and feels their partnership is very important for the team’s future.Stokes said he has no doubts about wanting McCullum to continue as England’s head coach. At the same time, he accepted that losing the Ashes means both of them must take a hard look at what has gone wrong and find ways to improve the team.

Why Mohammed Shami needs to return in India colours before World Cup

Speaking before the Sydney Test, Stokes said, “There is no doubt in my mind that Brendon and I are the right people to carry on doing this for the near future. I have thoroughly enjoyed the time I have worked with Brendon. I cannot see there being someone else who I could take this team with from where we are now to even bigger heights.”He added that the responsibility lies with both the captain and the coach to raise the team’s level. “So for us as captain and coach, when we do have the time off, we need to put our heads together and go, What is it that we think we need to do to go to the next level?’’ Stokes said.Brendon McCullum took charge of England’s men’s Test team in May 2022. His appointment marked the beginning of the aggressive and positive style of play known as “Bazball.” The approach brought quick success, and in 2024, McCullum was named England’s all-format coach. He officially began handling both Test and white-ball teams in January 2025.Under Stokes and McCullum, England made a strong start. They won 10 of their first 11 Test matches together, which raised expectations. However, results have been inconsistent since then. In their last 34 Tests, England have won 16 and lost 16, with two matches ending in draws. They have also failed to win a major five-Test series against traditional rivals Australia or India.In the ongoing Ashes series, England are trailing Australia 3-1. While the trophy is already out of reach, England will be keen to finish the tour on a positive note. The final Test begins on January 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where Stokes and his team will be aiming for a victory.