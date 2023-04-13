বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৩০শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

BRS Govt Disbursed Rs 12,000 Crore For Minorities’ Welfare Since 2014: Telangana CM

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৩, ২০২৩ ১০:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 1 8


Published By: Pragati Pal

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 09:45 IST

Had the Central government's performance been on par with that in Telangana, the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) would have been much higher, said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. (Image: Telangana CMO/File)
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Had the Central government’s performance been on par with that in Telangana, the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) would have been much higher, said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. (Image: Telangana CMO/File)

Addressing an ‘Iftar’ party hosted by the state government on Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the state has made rapid progress under BRS rule

The BRS government has spent Rs 12,000 crore for the welfare of minorities since it came to power in Telangana in 2014 as against Rs 1,200 crore spent by the Congress dispensation during its decade-long rule of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said.

Addressing an ‘Iftar’ party hosted by the state government on Wednesday, Rao said Telangana has made rapid progress under BRS rule.

“Drinking water, and electricity (problems) have been resolved. The issue of unemployment is also being resolved. We are moving ahead but the country is sliding backwards,” he said.

Had the Central government’s performance been on par with that in Telangana, the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) would have been much higher, the Chief Minister claimed.

“Before the TRS (now BRS) government came, Congress was in power (in undivided Andhra Pradesh) for 10 years. During that time, it spent about Rs 1,200 crore on minorities’ welfare. Since the BRS government was formed, in the last 10 years, this dispensation has spent Rs 12,000 crore. This is an audited figure,” he said.

Rao said the country is going through “strange times”.

“My request to the elderly, the young brothers and thinkers is that Hindustan is ours and we have to protect the country in any circumstances. Minor difficulties crop up. But, if there is cooperation, we will fight till the end. This is a temporary phase. Justice will triumph finally,” he said.

Nobody can change the ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ (term used for the fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultures in the country), Rao further said.

Telangana ministers, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and tennis star Sania Mirza were among those who attended the Iftar event.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg rajc dcjsd csdjc
বোয়ালখালীতে বাস-অটোরিকশা সংঘর্ষে নিহত ৫
বাংলাদেশ
1681363204 photo
IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 6 26
তীব্র গরমে উপবাস ব্রত করছেন? সুস্থ থাকতে মেনে চলুন এই নিয়মগুলিtips to stay fit while you fast in summer – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ranveer deepika
Deepika Padukone Says Ranveer ‘Flirted’ With Her While He Was Dating ‘Somebody Else’ in Viral Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
bhupesh baghel

Congress Wins Big in Polls Held in 15 Urban Civic Bodies of Chhattisgarh

 wm Chattagram District Map Sarabangla 750x563 750x563 1

চট্টগ্রামে আগুনে পুড়ে বৃদ্ধার মৃত্যু

 kajol

When Kajol Threatened to Leave Ajay Devgn’s House With Children

 Minhajul and Twohidur

রিকশা চালিয়ে দুই ভাই পেল জিপিএ-৫

 1660687670 photo

IOA to take call on approaching SC after discussing HC order in detail | More sports News

 kalabhavan mani

A Look At Some Lesser-known Facts About The Malayalam Actor

 ss 5

Honda Shine এখন পাবেন জলের দরে, এত কম ডাউনপেমেন্ট করলেও বাড়িতে গাড়ি

 14

রাজধানীতে ১৪টি অটোরিক্সাসহ চোরচক্রের ৬ সদস্য গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 Untitled 1 copy

বিএসইসির নির্দেশনা মানছেনা মনোস্পুল পেপার এবং পেপার প্রসেসিং – Corporate Sangbad

 valentines day 1 1

5 Places for History Lovers to Spend Time With Their Partner on Valentine’s Day