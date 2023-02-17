Bru migrants, elderly, women, differently abled, transgender people cast votes

Ensuring that no voter was left behind, the Election Commission took a number of measures due to which over 14,000 Bru voters were able to get themselves enrolled on the voters’ list while a home voting facility was provided for octogenarians and persons with disabilities (PwD).

Ethnic clashes in Mizoram had forced the Bru (or Reang) community to flee and settle temporarily in the neighbouring Tripura since the 1990s. In January 2020, Centre and Brus signed an agreement for the resettlement of displaced families in Tripura.

Special measures

For assembly elections 2023, consent forms for settlement at a particular location were received from Bru families, and 14,055 adult members enrolled in the state in 12 locations, the ECI said on Thursday.

“For the first time Bru migrant voters were able to exercise their franchise after many years. Special efforts were undertaken to enrol voters from the Bru community… The Bru voters cast their vote at these locations spread across 4 districts,” the ECI said in a statement.

They were seen coming out in large numbers in Haduklaupara in the Ambassa assembly constituency in Dhalai district, the poll panel added.

Inclusive approach

Also, for the first time, a home voting facility was provided for octogenarian and persons with disabilities (PwD) voters, with benchmark disabilities.

“Form 12 D was filled by 6,226 80yrs+ voters; 1,277 PwDs and 488 essential service personnel. Of these a total of 7,788 cast their votes from Home,” the ECI said.

Transgender people too participated, enthusiastically casting their votes. Further, as part of the commission’s initiative to provide a comfortable experience to women voters, 97 all-women-managed polling stations were set up, which also had women security personnel.

All polling stations had assured minimum facilities like ramps, drinking water, toilets, volunteers and wheelchairs. 88 model polling stations were set up.

The counting of votes in Tripura will be done on March 2.

