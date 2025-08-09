Mohamed Salah (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah has publicly challenged UEFA after the death of celebrated Palestinian footballer Suleiman al-Obeid, known as the “Palestinian Pelé,” in southern Gaza. On Wednesday, the Palestine Football Association (PFA) said al-Obeid, 41, was killed when Israeli forces struck a crowd waiting for humanitarian aid. The former national team striker was one of Palestine’s most gifted players, scoring more than 100 career goals and inspiring young footballers across the region. UEFA posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pelé’. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.” Salah reposted the tribute with a pointed question: “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?”Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Born in Gaza on March 24, 1984, al-Obeid began his career with Khadamat al-Shati before spells with Markaz Shabab al-Am’ari in the West Bank and Gaza Sport. He debuted for the Palestinian national team in 2007, earning 24 caps and scoring twice, including a spectacular scissor-kick against Yemen in the 2010 West Asian Football Federation Championship. His nickname referenced Pelé, the Brazilian icon whose artistry on the pitch became a universal symbol of football’s beauty. The PFA says his death is part of a devastating toll on Palestinian sport since the conflict began. At least 662 athletes and their relatives have been killed, including 421 footballers, among them 103 children. More than 288 sports facilities have been damaged or destroyed, the majority in Gaza, including the PFA’s own headquarters. Al-Obeid leaves behind his wife and five children. According to the PFA, over 1,300 Palestinians have been killed near aid distribution points run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation since late May. For Salah, and many across the footballing world, the circumstances of al-Obeid’s death demand answers beyond condolences.