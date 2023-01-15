রবিবার , ১৫ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১লা মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Case Against Ex-Mumbai Mayor Pednekar, 3 Others for Allegedly Acquiring Flats Under SRA

Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 08:44 IST

Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar. (File photo: PTI)

No arrest has been made so far in the case lodged against Pednekar and three officials of a private firm for alleged cheating and forgery in connection with the acquisition of the flats located in Gomata Janata SRA society

Police have registered a cheating case against former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar and three others for allegedly acquiring flats built under the Maharashtra government’s Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) in suburban Worli, a police official said.

No arrest has been made so far in the case lodged against Pednekar and three officials of a private firm for alleged cheating and forgery in connection with the acquisition of the flats located in Gomata Janata SRA society, the official said on Saturday.

“As per the complaint filed by SRA official Uday Pingle, former mayor Pednekar had acquired a flat, which was in the name of one Gangaram Boga, in the Gomata society. The flat was allotted to Boga in 2008 but Pednekar mentioned it as her property in the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls,” he said.

A commercial unit allotted to another person in 2008 was declared by the private firm as their office while filing registration documents with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the official said quoting the FIR.

Another unit too was allegedly taken up by the firm in 2017 in violation of SRA norms, he added.

“A case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and other offences has been registered against Kishori Pednekar, and three others. No arrest has been made so far and the probe is underway,” the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



