Case Filed Against EPS for Alleged Attack on Protesting Passenger at Madurai Airport

eps


Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 11:18 IST

AIADMK interim general secretary E Palaniswami. (Photo: PTI / File)

Rajeshwaran, a 42-year-old supporter of ousted AIADMK leader Sasikala was allegedly beaten up by party workers after he shouted slogans at Palaniswami for ‘betraying’ Sasikala

A case has been registered on Sunday against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and AIADMK MLA PR Senthilnathan for allegedly attacking a protesting passenger at Madurai airport.

The passenger reportedly shared a Facebook live stream in which he can be heard accusing EPS of “betraying” VK Sasikala, a close confidante of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha, reported NDTV.

Rajeshwaran, a 42-year-old supporter of ousted AIADMK leader Sasikala was allegedly beaten up by party workers after he shouted slogans at Palaniswami, as per Deccan Herald. 

He started a Facebook live stream and started shouting slogans calling Palaniswami a ‘betrayer’ after he spotted him in a bus they were travelling in from the tarmac to the terminal building in Madurai.

Rajeshwaran was reportedly returning to Madurai from Singapore via Chennai in the same flight as the AIADMK interim general secretary.

Seven people have been booked based on Rajeswaran’s complaint, while a separate case has been registered against Rajeshwaran for his live broadcast online, as per Deccan Herald.

