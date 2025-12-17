Caught on camera! ‘Angry’ Jasprit Bumrah snatches phone after fan ignores warning – WATCH | Cricket News

Jasprit Bumrah (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Jasprit Bumrah was involved in an incident with a fan after losing his temper at an airport, where he was standing in a check-in queue. A video of the episode has since gone viral on social media.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The fan was recording a selfie video with the Indian pacer without seeking his permission. Bumrah initially warned the fan to stop, but when the request was ignored, he snatched the phone and threw it aside.

Here’s how the brief exchange unfolded:Fan: Aapke saath hi jaunga sir mai [I’ll go with you only, sir]Bumrah: Phone gir gya aapka to mereko bolna nahi [If your phone falls, don’t blame me]Fan: Koi baat nahi sir [That’s okay, sir]Bumrah: Cool After issuing a stern warning, Bumrah took the phone away, bringing the situation to an end.Watch the video here:Bumrah is currently part of India’s ongoing T20I series against South Africa. In the opening T20I in Cuttack, he picked up two wickets while conceding just 17 runs. However, in the second match in Mullanpur, the fast bowler went wicketless and gave away 45 runs.He missed the third T20I in Dharamshala after returning home for personal reasons, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The fourth T20I is scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, while the fifth and final match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19. India currently lead the series 2-1.