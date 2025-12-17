বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Caught on camera! ‘Angry’ Jasprit Bumrah snatches phone after fan ignores warning – WATCH | Cricket News What To Watch In 2026 On OTT: Euphoria 3 To Young Sherlock, YA Dramas Set To Dominate | Web-series News Rob Reiner And Michele Singer Reiner’s Children Mourn Parents: ‘They Were Our Best Friends’ | Hollywood News Rob Reiner Never Feared Son Nick Reiner Was ‘Violent’: ‘No One Saw This Coming’ | Hollywood News Kumar Sanu Files Rs 30 Lakh Defamation Case After Ex-Wife Alleges He Mistreated Her During Pregnancy | Bollywood News Oscars Will Move From Broadcast To YouTube In 2029 Under A Multi-Year Deal | Hollywood News Neha Kakkar Gets Trolled For New Song Candy Shop; Fans Call It ‘Cringe K-Pop Copy’ | Bollywood News Aespa’s Winter Shares Cryptic Post Amid Jungkook Dating Rumours: ‘Even If I’m Not Always Perfect…’ | Korean News বিনা অনুমতিতে রাজনৈতিক সভা, সৌদি আরবে আটক কয়েক বাংলাদেশি ভারত সমর্থন না দিলেও বাংলাদেশ স্বাধীন হতো: ইশরাক হোসেন
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Caught on camera! ‘Angry’ Jasprit Bumrah snatches phone after fan ignores warning – WATCH | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Caught on camera! ‘Angry’ Jasprit Bumrah snatches phone after fan ignores warning – WATCH | Cricket News


Jasprit Bumrah (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: Jasprit Bumrah was involved in an incident with a fan after losing his temper at an airport, where he was standing in a check-in queue. A video of the episode has since gone viral on social media.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The fan was recording a selfie video with the Indian pacer without seeking his permission. Bumrah initially warned the fan to stop, but when the request was ignored, he snatched the phone and threw it aside.

Abhishek Sharma’s sister is very proud of her brother, and India win

Here’s how the brief exchange unfolded:Fan: Aapke saath hi jaunga sir mai [I’ll go with you only, sir]Bumrah: Phone gir gya aapka to mereko bolna nahi [If your phone falls, don’t blame me]Fan: Koi baat nahi sir [That’s okay, sir]Bumrah: Cool After issuing a stern warning, Bumrah took the phone away, bringing the situation to an end.Watch the video here:Bumrah is currently part of India’s ongoing T20I series against South Africa. In the opening T20I in Cuttack, he picked up two wickets while conceding just 17 runs. However, in the second match in Mullanpur, the fast bowler went wicketless and gave away 45 runs.He missed the third T20I in Dharamshala after returning home for personal reasons, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The fourth T20I is scheduled to be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, while the fifth and final match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19. India currently lead the series 2-1.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Satwik and Chirag save match point to stun Olympic silver medallists at World Tour Finals | Badminton News

Satwik and Chirag save match point to stun Olympic silver medallists at World Tour Finals | Badminton News

Big blow for Indian football: Mohun Bagan banned, fined by AFC | Football News

Big blow for Indian football: Mohun Bagan banned, fined by AFC | Football News

England fume as Snickometer glitch saves Alex Carey in Adelaide Ashes Test | Cricket News

England fume as Snickometer glitch saves Alex Carey in Adelaide Ashes Test | Cricket News

9 runs off 10 balls! Babar Azam flops again in BBL | Cricket News

9 runs off 10 balls! Babar Azam flops again in BBL | Cricket News

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz parts ways with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after historic run | Tennis News

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz parts ways with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after historic run | Tennis News

Huge blow! Shubman Gill to miss fourth T20I vs South Africa due to toe injury | Cricket News

Huge blow! Shubman Gill to miss fourth T20I vs South Africa due to toe injury | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST