বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১১ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Champions League: Atletico Madrid exit after dramatic 2-2 draw with Bayer Leverkusen | Football News

অক্টোবর ২৭, ২০২২ ১১:০৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1666847039 photo


MADRID: Atletico Madrid missed a stoppage-time penalty in a 2-2 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday which ended their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage.
Atletico spurned the chance to win the match when Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved Yannick Carrasco’s spot kick before Saul Niguez’s follow up strike hit the crossbar.
The result ensured Porto go into next February’s knockout stage, with the Portuguese side on nine points in Group B after a 4-0 win at leaders Club Brugge, already guaranteed a top-two finish on 10 points, earlier on Wednesday.
Atletico, without a win and goalless in their previous three Champions League outings, exit the competition at the group stage for only the second time in the past 10 years.





