‘Change is absolutely necessary’: England legend demands Brendon McCullum’s exit after Ashes loss | Cricket News

England coach Brendon McCullum (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Geoffrey Boycott, one of English cricket’s most outspoken voices, has launched a scathing attack on England’s ‘Bazball’ experiment following the team’s 3-0 thrashing in the Ashes in Australia. The former England batsman didn’t hold back in criticising the ultra-aggressive approach adopted under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Boycott said, “A lot of credit should go to Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes for what they have done for our cricket but it is obvious that Bazball has run its race.”

Boycott argued that the philosophy has become a case of hubris overtaking common sense. “Hubris has taken over from common sense and that cannot be allowed to carry on. Stokes and McCullum are like men digging a hole to nowhere. If what you are doing isn’t working then stop digging,” he wrote. The veteran insisted that change was necessary if England want to compete with the best sides in world cricket. “Change is absolutely necessary to step up to the next level. What would I do? Change the coach. We are tired of this duo talking a good game but not delivering against the best teams so Rob Key, it is time for you to assert yourself,” Boycott said, directly calling for McCullum to be replaced. He also suggested potential replacements, highlighting both domestic and international options. “Many people would cherish the England coach’s job because it is very high profile and exceptionally well paid. Jason Gillespie did a great job at Yorkshire, or they could go for an English coach like Alec Stewart,” he advised. At the heart of Boycott’s critique was his frustration with the attacking style of play that McCullum had championed. “I would like this ‘gung-ho’ batting to stop… Nobody wants dour, defensive cricket but let’s get back to textbook cricket with guys assessing the situation, thinking on their feet and batting with discipline. We were always told to use our brain. A thinking cricketer is a better cricketer,” he said. With the Ashes already out of reach, England will still get chances to salvage some pride in Melbourne and Sydney. But Boycott’s words reflect a broader sentiment that the team’s high-risk approach has failed to deliver when it mattered most.