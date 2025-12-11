Chaos after UCL encounter! Stones thrown at PSG team bus; two arrested | Football News

Paris Saint-Germain team bus (Photo by UEFA – Handout/UEFA via Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain’s team bus was damaged by stones thrown outside their hotel in Bilbao following their Champions League match with Athletic. The incident occurred when the bus was empty, according to a source close to the club.Two cracks were found on the vehicle, and local authorities arrested two individuals in connection with the incident.PSG players and staff were able to safely depart from the city airport for their return journey to Paris on Thursday morning.The source indicated that PSG is considering legal action over the incident.Athletic Bilbao and Paris Saint-Germain played to a goalless draw on Wednesday, with Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon delivering an outstanding performance.Simon, aged 28, made multiple crucial saves at home to keep Athletic’s playoff hopes alive.PSG moved to third place in the standings with two matches remaining in the league phase. They face Sporting Lisbon away on January 20 and host Newcastle eight days later, maintaining their chances to advance to the last 16.“We always want victory,” Vitinha told Canal+.“The problem is that in a game like that, in the Champions League, when you don’t score it becomes difficult. We wasted too many chances, it can happen but it’s the difference in that type of match.”Alex Berenguer retained his position on the right wing for Ernesto Valverde’s team after scoring his first league goal of the season against Athletico Madrid last Saturday.Nuno Mendes returned at left-back for PSG after recovering from a thigh injury that kept him out of two league games. Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele missed the match due to illness.PSG’s Fabian Ruiz had the best opportunity in the first thirty minutes but failed to convert a half-volley from Senny Mayulu’s pass.Simon made his first save just before halftime, blocking Mayulu’s close-range attempt. PSG struggled against Athletic’s aggressive pressing in the first half.Three minutes into the second half, Simon produced another excellent save to deny Mayulu’s attempt after the 19-year-old broke into the box.Luis Enrique introduced Desire Doue for Mayulu with thirty minutes remaining, marking Doue’s return from a hamstring injury sustained on October 29.Bradley Barcola came closest to scoring when his shot hit the crossbar, finally beating Simon.In the closing minutes, Simon made another crucial save from Ruiz’s attempt, while captain Yuri Berchiche cleared the rebound off the goal line.