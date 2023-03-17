শুক্রবার , ১৭ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ৩রা চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Chaos in Delhi Assembly as Oppn Demands Kejriwal’s Resignation, Speakers Orders 3 BJP MLAs Out of House

kejriwal 6


Published By: Poorva Joshi

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 12:16 IST

The opposition BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

The opposition BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had to order for marshalling out three BJP MLAs to bring order to the house

The budget session of Delhi Assembly commenced on a stormy note as BJP and AAP legislators raised slogans against each other during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s address to the house on Friday.

The opposition BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, while the ruling AAP legislators protested against the saffron party as the LG began his address.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had to order for marshalling out three BJP MLAs to bring order to the house.

The LG’s address then commenced again.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



