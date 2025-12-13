Chaos in Kolkata! Bottles thrown, banners vandalised: Lionel Messi forced to exit Salt Lake Stadium early – WATCH | Football News

Lionel Messi, visiting India as part of his GOAT Tour India 2025, was forced to cut short his lap of honour. (Image credit: Agencies)

NEW DELHI: Kolkata witnessed an unprecedented mix of chaos and celebration as football superstar Lionel Messi made his much-anticipated appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The Argentine legend, visiting India as part of his GOAT Tour India 2025, was forced to cut short his lap of honour after an overwhelming crowd led to bottles being thrown by frustrated fans. Unable to catch a glimpse of the superstar, some spectators resorted to vandalising banners and seats, while others booed officials and politicians, highlighting serious security challenges amid the frenzy. Despite the tumult at the stadium, Messi’s day also featured moments of admiration and excitement. Earlier, he virtually unveiled a towering 70-foot statue at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, South Dum Dum. The iron statue, depicting Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, was constructed in just 40 days as a tribute to his incredible achievements on the field. West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club President Sujit Bose confirmed, “We have talked to his manager, and today we will talk to Messi… He gave his consent for the statue and they are also happy…” Bose added that Messi and his team were delighted with the installation.The arrival of Messi in Kolkata early on Saturday morning drew massive crowds across key city locations, with fans eager to catch even a fleeting glimpse of the football icon. The excitement reflected Messi’s immense popularity in India, particularly in West Bengal, and underscored the global appeal of the World Cup-winning captain.Watch the video hereWatch the video hereThis visit marks Messi’s first trip to India since 2011. During his previous visit, he had played a friendly match at Salt Lake Stadium, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0, leaving an indelible memory for fans. After 14 years, the legendary footballer’s return has sparked immense enthusiasm, with fans preparing elaborate celebrations to welcome him.While the chaos at Salt Lake Stadium underscored the challenges of managing such large gatherings, the day also celebrated Messi’s legacy and his deep connection with Indian football fans. Between the unveiling of his monumental statue and the excitement at the stadium, Kolkata truly witnessed a historic occasion in honour of one of football’s greatest icons.