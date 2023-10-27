শুক্রবার , ২৭ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১২ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Chhattisgarh Polls: Rahul Gandhi to Address Rallies in Four Assembly Seats on Saturday and Sunday

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৭, ২০২৩ ৯:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
rahul gandhi agniveer 2023 10 6b7461c0d9a0e16c55898c72e85c1176


Published By: Sheen Kachroo

Last Updated: October 27, 2023, 20:35 IST

Elections to the remaining 70 seats in the 90-member Assembly will take place on November 17 (Image: News18)

Elections to the remaining 70 seats in the 90-member Assembly will take place on November 17 (Image: News18)

Rahul will arrive in Raipur at 11:45 am on Saturday and proceed to Bhanupratappur constituency to address a rally at 1pm, said Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress’ communication wing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address four public meetings in poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Saturday and Sunday, a party functionary said.

He will arrive in Raipur at 11:45 am on Saturday and proceed to Bhanupratappur constituency to address a rally at 1pm, said Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress’ communication wing.

“He will address another rally in Farasgaon under Kondagaon Assembly segment, in Bastar region, at 2:40 pm.

On Sunday, he will address rallies in Rajnandgaon and Kawardha constituencies at 1 pm and 2:50 pm, respectively,” Shukla said. These four seats are among the 20 that will go to polls in the first phase on November 7.

Elections to the remaining 70 seats in the 90-member Assembly will take place on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

Sheen Kachroo

Sheen Kachroo covers India, Politics, and the World with News18.



