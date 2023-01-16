Cold War Continues in Rajasthan Congress: Gehlot to Hold 2-day Chintan Shivir Amid Pilot’s Busy Roadshow Schedule

There seems to be no end to the brewing cold war in Congress ruled Rajasthan. Cracks between the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot continues to widen. The two leaders have packed schedules the next couple of days albeit without unity being on the top agenda.

CM Ashok Gehlot will lead a the two-day Chintan Shivir in Jaipur starting today with his cabinet members in attendance. The Congress huddle will however not bear any signs of Sachin Pilot who has a busy schedule himself.

While Gehlot tries to muster strength within the party, Pilot is all set to hold farmer rallies in five districts starting today. He will address his first kisan rally at Parbatsar in Nagour District today. Some of Pilot’s rallies are to be held in areas believed to be Congress and importantly Gehlot strongholds.

It is seen as Pilot’s counter to Gehlot and his way of putting pressure on the Congress high command to take leaderships decisions in the state ahead of the assembly session that begins on January 23.

The Congress high command will reportedly meet later this week and make key decisions on the leadership in the state. Sources say Gehlot may however keep the CM post and no new CM face would be announced amid the Pilot rebellion. Jairam Ramesh earlier said that a decision that be will be good for party will be taken by the high command in Delhi.

The Rajasthan crisis continues to worry the Congress. It thinks that an angry Gehlot could damage the party during polls, but to negate Pilot would be backtracking on an assurance given by the Gandhis to Pilot that his time would come.

Last month, while on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi held a ‘reconciliation’ meeting between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Following the meeting, Gandhi had said, “Good news will come soon,” when asked whether reconciliation was reached between the two senior leaders. The meeting between the leaders, which also included Congress National General Secretary KC Venugopal.

